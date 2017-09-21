Kamal Haasan meets Arvind Kejriwal, both say fighting corruption their main aim

Actor Kamal Haasan said, “I am very happy that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is here, have discussed issues including corruption.” Actor Kamal Haasan said, “I am very happy that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is here, have discussed issues including corruption.”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met veteran actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai amid speculations of him joining politics. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, both said fighting corruption is their main objective. On meeting the actor, CM Kejriwal said that they had an excellent meeting and will continue to discuss and meet each other in future also.

“I am very happy that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is here, have discussed issues including corruption,” said Haasan lauding the chief minister’s fight against corruption and communalism. “Anyone related to corruption cannot be related to me. The reason we got together in his fight against corruption,” added the actor.

Lately, the actor has been very active politically and according to his close sources the veteran actor is planning to launch his political outfit by the end of this month with an eye on local body elections expected in November. The speculation of Haasan’s entry to politics has been made by many, especially after he made a series of politically loaded comments against the infighting within the AIADMK after J Jayalalithaa’s death.

According to a PTI report, the actor has also been critical of the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu over various issues, including corruption, triggering sharp condemnation from some state ministers. Earlier this month, the actor also met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

