AAP announces three more candidates in its 8th list

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its eighth list of three candidates from Maur, Anandpur Sahib and Bhucho Mandi on Saturday. While AAP joint secretary of farmer and labour wing Jagdev Singh Kamalu (54) has been fielded from Maur, homeopath Dr Sanjeev Gautam (51) has been fielded from Anandpur Sahib. Former school teacher and Anna Hazare movement activist Master Jagsir Singh (58) is the party nominee from Bhucho Mandi, who took premature retirement in March to join AAP. The party is set to announce its Rajouri Garden, Delhi, MLA Jarnail Singh as the party candidate from Lambi, represented by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.