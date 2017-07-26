Latest News
  • AAP announces Richa Pandey Mishra as new president of party’s women’s wing

AAP announces Richa Pandey Mishra as new president of party’s women’s wing

The new team will have two secretaries, seven vice-presidents and 14 district presidents, Labour minister and AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said. Presidents for 70 assembly constituencies, wards will also be appointed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 26, 2017 10:15 pm
aap, aam aadmi party, Richa Pandey Mishra, aap women wing, bhavana gaur, indian express news, india news, delhi news The AAP government announced Richa Pandey Mishra as the new president of the party’s women’s wing.
Related News

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday announced Richa Pandey Mishra as the new president of the party’s women’s wing. Richa replaced AAP’s Palam MLA Bhavana Gaur. Gaur earlier expressed her desire to quit so that she can focus on her constituency.

The new team will have two secretaries, seven vice-presidents and 14 district presidents, Labour minister and AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said. Presidents for 70 assembly constituencies, wards will also be appointed. Rai was appointed after the party’s defeat in Punjab and the Rajouri Garden by-poll and MCD polls.

According to a PTI report, a senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said more changes are likely to be made in other frontal organisations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 26: Latest News