AAP announces Richa Pandey Mishra as new president of party’s women’s wing

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday announced Richa Pandey Mishra as the new president of the party’s women’s wing. Richa replaced AAP’s Palam MLA Bhavana Gaur. Gaur earlier expressed her desire to quit so that she can focus on her constituency.

The new team will have two secretaries, seven vice-presidents and 14 district presidents, Labour minister and AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said. Presidents for 70 assembly constituencies, wards will also be appointed. Rai was appointed after the party’s defeat in Punjab and the Rajouri Garden by-poll and MCD polls.

According to a PTI report, a senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said more changes are likely to be made in other frontal organisations.

