AAP announces names of Punjab unit office-bearers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of its Punjab unit office-bearers and zonal presidents. The state unit, led by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, will have 17 vice-presidents and 19 general secretaries. Gulshan Chhabra will be the secretary of the state unit, and Garry Birring will head a team for organisation building. All the MPs and MLAs will be ex-officio members of the state executive. The party will have five zonal units comprising several districts, and each zone will be led by a president, the party’s state co-president Aman Arora announced.

Arora was given the responsibility of restructuring the party organisation in the state. He said that feedback collected from party workers during his statewide tour, ‘AAP Apniya Naal’, was taken into consideration while forming the new team. He said a few more appointments would be made in the days to come. He added that the appointments of district presidents, frontal wing heads and office-bearers of the zonal units would be announced later.

Arora said that the party organisation would have eight levels — State, Zone, District, Assembly, Block, Circle, Village/Ward and Booth. The restructuring of the party organisation was necessitate after the party managed to win only 20 seats in the 2017 assembly polls. It had hoped to fare better in the polls.

