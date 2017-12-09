AAP alleges irregularities in IGNOU exams

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Chhattisgarh unit has alleged mass irregularities in the examination process for Indira Gandhi National Open University, alleging that question papers and answer sheets are provided to those who pay money at least a day before the tests. At a press meet Friday, Anil Singh Baghel, a whistleblower associated with AAP, showed a question paper and answer sheet, claiming that they are questions for a BA examination meant to be held in the afternoon.

“I had received the papers for the exams held on December 1 and 7 in advance as well. This is a calibrated scam which is ensuring that those who have money get ahead in the exam for India’s largest university,” he said.

Baghel said that he came to know of this “scam” in 2015 and a year later, he enrolled in the BA course to get proof. “So, if you don’t pass your exams, you get a call. They ask for Rs 10,000 for a paper, after which an answer sheet and a question paper are supplied to you a day before the exam,” he said.

The AAP also alleged that once a student enters the examination hall, he can take the answer sheet, previously filled in, with its front pages blank, and submit it to the invigilators. A Chhattisgarh-based IGNOU official said, “The matter will be looked into.”

