AAP accuses BJP of double standards on corruption

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo) AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo)

Those accused of corruption “turn pure” the moment they join BJP, AAP leader Ashutosh said on Monday as he accused the saffron party of double standards on the issue of graft. The Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson also alleged that the BJP manifesto (Sankalp Patra), unveiled yesterday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had been designed after taking cues from the AAP document.

Targeting the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that various leaders including former Union minister Sukhram, who was convicted in a graft related case, turn pious and pure for the saffron party, the moment they join or inch close to it. The TV journalist turned AAP leader attacked the BJP claiming its manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for the civic polls was a bundle of lies.

“The BJP came up with its Sankalp Patra after seeing our election document. It is very nice to see that the BJP is copying us…But, the Sankalp Patra is simply a a bundle of lies. It is a document to befool the people,” Ashutosh said. He added that the condition of the industry was very bad, and no investments were coming in the country.

Attacking Adityanath, he said that in Gorakhpur, 60 children died allegedly due to lack of oxygen, but the chief minister shied from taking responsibility, despite the fact that Gorakhpur is his area. He said that the condition of Varanasi, the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency, was also bad. He claimed that the BJP was worried ahead of civic elections in UP.

“For the first time, I could see any chief minister going to hold 32 public meetings in the urban local bodies elections. This is an indication of defeat,” he said. Asked whether AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the party in the urban local bodies elections in UP, Ashutosh said the UP team was competent enough. We are getting good support at all the places, he added.

