Aamby Valley sale: SC go ahead to Receiver

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the green signal to the official Receiver of the Bombay High Court who has been appointed Receiver of the Aamby Valley property belonging to Sahara group to sell the property in parcels to raise funds for paying its investors.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri also allowed the Reciever to sell off the immovable properties. “You get the properties surveyed and sell them. The money so received shall be deposited and apprise us about them in two months,” the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on April 12. The counsel appearing for the Reciever told the court that two previous attempts to sell the property had failed as there was no bidder coming forth despite advertisements internationally.

However, two Indian companies — Mahindra Lifespace Developer and the Piramal Group — have shown interest in purchasing the property either in parts or in total. He said both companies were presently conducting the due diligence. The counsel said the main impediment to the sale was that the property was huge and extended across several village. “However there are some parts that could be sold” he said. “An architect has been appointed to determine which are those parts that can be sold and is expected to give report by March,” the counsel said. Appearing for the group, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said there was no need to sell the property which would run into over Rs 1 lakh crore to raise a few thousand crores and that the group will pay the same as fixed deposits.

