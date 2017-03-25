Arun Jaitley defamation case: Delhi court frames charges against Arvind Kejriwal, five others

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday framed notice against Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the Arun Jaitley defamation case, news agency PTI reported. The court framed charges against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders in the case after they pleaded not guilty. All of them sought trial in the case whose next hearing is set to take place on May 20.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court had granted suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad exemption from appearing before a trial court in the case. The DDCA and cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Azad.

Earlier in March, veteran lawyer and former BJP leader Ram Jethmalani had cross-examined Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Jethmalani was representing Arvind Kejriwal and asked 52 questions to the Finance Minister. The eminent lawyer said that the lawsuit on defamation filed by Jaitley was “unfounded” and should be dismissed.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by a Delhi court in the case. The chief minister had appeared in court after Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra insisted on his presence. Kejriwal had sought dropping of proceedings against him.

Jaitley has sought compensation of Rs 10 crore from Kejriwal and others for allegedly issuing false and defamatory statements against him and his family in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) while he was its president between 2000 and 2013.

