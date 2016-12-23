Aadhar, E-aadhar with DoB will now be accepted as proof for Passport

The applicant seeking passport can now submit Birth Certificate (BC) issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognized by educational board. The applicant seeking passport can now submit Birth Certificate (BC) issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognized by educational board.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that Aadhar or E-aadhar with Date of Birth will now be accepted as a proof as per the new rules for getting a passport. The MEA has taken a number of steps in the realm of passport policy, to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport for the benefit of the citizens of applying for a passport. As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after January 26 1989, in order to get a passport, had to, hitherto, mandatorily submit the Birth Certificate as the proof of Date of Birth (DOB).

The applicant seeking passport can now submit Birth Certificate (BC) issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognized by educational board. Apart from that, PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department and copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order will also be accepted.