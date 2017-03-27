Aadhar meant for tracking PDS, not prying in to activities of others: Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha

Congress member Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV GRAB Congress member Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV GRAB

Expressing displeasure over making Aadhar mandatory for filing tax returns and linking it to the PAN card, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said the Government has violated the Supreme Court orders and sought an explanation from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Saying that this would have huge consequences, Sibal claimed that Aadhar data can be hacked and be used to make bank transactions.

The purpose of introducing the Aadhar was to ensure that the government schemes would reach the targeted people, Sibal said. “Aadhar was only meant for PDS, targeted subsidies should reach the people. That is purpose of Aadhar, not for you to pry into the activities of others,” he said.

He reminded the House that when the BJP was in opposition it staunchly opposed the Unique Identification (UID) scheme, but are now trying to foist it on the public. “One of your stalwarts claimed that Aadhar is the biggest fraud in history,” he said.

He claimed that “we are living in a police state”. Questioning the Finance Ministry’s move to link Aadhar with I-T filing and PAN cards, Sibal said they were being “disrespectful to the government”. “You have to answer this as to why you have done this, and why you have been so disrespectful of the SC orders,” he said. “Your explanation can only be the arrogance of power.”

He also questioned the way 40 amendments were added to a money bill, which does not need the approval of the Upper House. “You will go down in history as those who muzzled the voice of the people,” he said.

