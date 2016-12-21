Aadhar card must for pilgrims to get ‘privileged darshan’ in Turupati

D Sambasiva Rao, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams which governs the shrine, took this decision to prevent misuse of the facility by some people, said the PRO. (Source: Wikipidea) D Sambasiva Rao, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams which governs the shrine, took this decision to prevent misuse of the facility by some people, said the PRO. (Source: Wikipidea)

Devotees of Lord Venkateswara who want to trek the Tirumala hills here on foot will now have to produce their Aadhar card as identify proof for getting authorised tickets for ‘privileged special entry darshan’ and laddus. At present, devotees after reaching Tirumala are given some laddus free of cost and subsidised laddus besides special entry into the shrine, temple PRO Talari Ravi said on Wednesday.

The devotees who do not have Aadhar card can submit any authorised identity proof to avail the facility midway on the 10 km long stairway leading to the shrine. Those not submitting id proof would be allowed to Tirumala but would not be permitted to avail the privileged special entry darshan and laddus, he said.

D Sambasiva Rao, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams which governs the shrine, took this decision today to prevent misuse of the facility by some people, the PRO said. Every devotee who walks up the hills is given a free laddu and two additional laddus on subsidised price, he said.