Aadhaar: Congress seeks guarantee against data breach, Arun Jaitley says firewalls can be broken

During a debate on The Finance Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the security features of the Aadhaar card have once again come under the Opposition scanner. Former union finance minister P Chidambaram questioned the Centre on how it will protect the Aadhaar data from being hacked. “The larger question being raised is that how will protect the privacy of facts and material in the I-T returns. What is the guarantee that you have the technology to protect hacking of bank accounts and I-T returns,” he said. Chidambaram also cited the examples of Pentagon servers being targeted by hackers and cricket player MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar data being made public. “What is guarantee that you have technology to prevent hacking? Dhoni’s wife complained that his Aadhar no. has been made public,” he said.

In his reply, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that the fear of data being breached cannot be the grounds for not linking PAN cards and I-T returns to Aadhaar. “If firewalls can be broken and hacking can take place, then it can take place anywhere. That is not the ground. Let’s assume there is no Aadhaar but some information that is contained in some network gets hacked or gets leaked, that is because of the technology used there,” Jaitley said. “The idea not to use technology or use an obsolete method is not the answer,” he added.

On Tuesday, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal said that under the UPA government, the purpose of rolling out the Aadhaar was to ensure that the government schemes would reach the targeted people. “Aadhaar was only meant for PDS, targeted subsidies should reach the people. That is purpose of Aadhaar, not for you to pry into the activities of others,” he said. Sibal claimed that “we are living in a police state”.

He also accused the Centre of violating the Supreme Court orders on Aadhaar which directed the government to not curtail services and schemes for non-holders.

