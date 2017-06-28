Linking your Aadhaar with PAN: Here’s all you need to know

In order to link your Aadhaar with PAN, you just need to go to In order to link your Aadhaar with PAN, you just need to go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on ‘Link Aadhaar tab.

The government has made it mandatory to link 12-digit biometric Aadhaar numbers with permanent account number (PAN) with effect from July 1, 2017. Individual also have to quote Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment ID while applying for PAN. It is a must for filing tax returns, opening of bank accounts and financial transactions beyond a threshold. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had made Aadhaar compulsory for filing income tax returns and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to check tax evasion through the use of multiple PAN cards.

The issuing and management of Aadhaar are done by the Unique Identification Authority of India. It has become mandatory for availaing many services. Over the last few months, it has become important to have Aadhaar card. The document is issued after submission of biometric data and is used primarily in the verification processes.

Here is the answer to all your questions related to Aadhaar:

What will happen if you don’t link your Aadhaar with PAN?

If an individual does not link Aadhaar and PAN by July 1, then the person’s PAN would become invalid. It will further lead to problems in all banking / financial transactions requiring PAN to be quoted.

How to link it?

In order to link your Aadhaar with PAN, you just need to go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on ‘Link Aadhaar tab. It will ask you for your PAN and Aadhaar number. You will them have to enter your name exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar and then submit it. After verification of details from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the linking will be confirmed. It’s a two-step process.

Step 1 : Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on Link Aadhaar

Step 2 : Submit the details of your PAN, Aadhaar no. and the name that is mentioned in your Aadhaar card (spelling mistakes should be omitted). The details you provide will be verified by UIDAI, the government website for Aadhar.

In cases where there is a mismatch in the names given in Aadhar and PAN, the linking process will stop and the taxpayer will be obliged to change their name in either of the database.

What if there are some changes in your PAN or Aadhaar?

In case you want to make corrections in your PAN or Aadhaar, you can do so by going to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) website http://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html and UIDAI portal http://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update respectively.

What if your income is below the tax limit?

You will have to link Aadhaar and PAN even if you don’t file income tax return. If a person fails to link the two by July 1, then their PAN will become invalid as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act introduced in the last budget. The new Supreme Court order provides relief, in case if you have a PAN but no Aadhaar and have not applied for one.

Where all Aadhaar will be compulsory?

The Union Health Ministry has issued a notification making aadhaar mandatory for TB patients availing treatment under the government’s Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP).

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for patients to produce Aadhaar for availing free ambulance service.

It is mandatory for Beedi/Iron Ore/limestone workers who want to avail house subsidy.

Aadhaar is compulsory for people who want to avail e-panchayat training benefits.

Aadhaar is mandatory for those who wish to avail benefits of welfare schemes under Integrated Department of Horticulture.

Students seeking Central scholarships for college studies need to submit Aadhaar.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Deendayal Antyodya Yojana, National Rural Livelihoods Mission require mandatory Aadhaar.

Mid-Day meals also make Aadhaar mandatory.

Financial support under National Mission for Empowerment of Women will be given after mandatory Aadhaar registration.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences extended the deadline for payment of the fee but mandated aadhaar for taking biometric attendance of students and for the authentication of documents.

In order to tighten the security at airports, the Central Industrial Security Force mandated the airport employees carry aadhaar card as an ID to enter and exit the airport premises.

The Union Sports Ministry and the School Games Federation of India made aadhaar compulsory for sports participants to bring in transparency and avoid age fraud.

LPG and Kerosene subsidy- In order to eliminate corruption, the Supreme Court linked aadhaar to the public distribution system (PDS) and LPG subsidy in 2015.

