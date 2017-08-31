Only in Express
  • Last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar extended till December 31

The government on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to December 31.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2017 5:20 pm
aadhaar, pan, permanent account number, aadhaar pan linking, aadhaar, aadhaar news, income tax return Earlier, the last date for linking PAN to Aadhaar was August 31.
The government on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to December 31. Earlier, the last date for linking PAN to Aadhaar was August 31. The government had made mandatory the linking of the two databases for filing ITRs.

Earlier, the Centre had on Wednesday told the Suprme Court that will extend the deadline to furnish Aadhaar details to avail benefits of various social welfare schemes till December 31.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says every person with PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

