Aadhaar now must for grains under PDS

Aadhaar card Aadhaar card

In sync with the policy that whoever takes subsidy/doles from the government must have an Aadhaar card to avoid the aid reaching the wrong hands, the Centre has made the unique identification number mandatory for availing subsidised foodgrains from ration shops. The move, along with an ongoing effort to eliminate duplicate ration cards by making use of electronic point of sale machines being installed at fair price shops, is expected to result in significant savings in food subsidy, budgeted at Rs 1.4 lakh crore for FY18.

According to a notification issued by the consumer affairs ministry, National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries without Aadhaar will have to apply for the same by June 30. The notification, however, stops short of saying that those without Aadhaar will be denied subsidised grains (the Supreme Court is hearing an appeal filed by the government against its ruling that Aadhaar can’t be made mandatory for citizens).

Under NFSA, which was completely rolled out across the country in November last year, the government provides 5 kg of foodgrains per person every month at Rs 1-3 per kg to over 80 crore people. “…the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs has issued a Notification under Aadhaar Act on February 8 which requires individual beneficiaries having ration cards under NFSA to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA (i.e. subsidised food grains or cash Transfer of Food Subsidy under NFSA),” an official statement said on Thursday.

The notification came into effect from February 8 in all states and UTs except Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir. It will also be applicable to all the new beneficiaries. The notification has been issued since subsidised foodgrains under the public distribution system and cash transfer of food subsidy under NFSA involves recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India, it added. (FE with PTI inputs)