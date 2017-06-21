Aadhaar now compulsory for tuberculosis patients: Here is the list of services requiring UID

The Union Health Ministry has made aadhaar mandatory for patients suffering from tuberculosis. The Union Health Ministry has made aadhaar mandatory for patients suffering from tuberculosis.

To check fraud, cheating and corruption, government has made Aadhaar Card complusory to avail benefits of various government schemes, programmes and services. However, with the high risk of leakage of personal information and details through biometrics, individuals are skeptical of Aadhaar from the day it was introduced as an identity proof. While the legality of Aadhaar is being argued in the court of law, here’s a list fo services which require an Aadhaar card.

Tuberculosis patients- The Union Health Ministry has issued a notification making aadhaar mandatory for TB patients availing treatment under the government’s Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP). The notification also asks those who do not have Aadhaar card to get themselves enrolled by August 31. Till a patient gets the Aadhaar number, he or she can avail the benefits with the help of Aadhaar enrollment ID slip, a copy of the request made for Aadhaar enrollment or other government documents such as voter identity card, PAN card, bank passbook, ration card among others. Tb patients, healthcare providers and treatment supporters will be the beneficiary of cash assistance that the scheme is said to offer.

PAN card and Income Tax returns- In a recent judgment, the Supreme Court passed an order in favour of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 mandating linking of PAN card with Aadhaar. The court ruled that the link between PAN and Aadhaar is necessary for individuals filing income tax returns even if they do not pay income tax. The order will come into force from July 1.

Opening bank accounts- The government has put a deadline of December 31 for individuals to link aadhaar with their bank accounts, failure of which will lead to the closure of accounts. Moreover, Aadhaar has been made compulsory for transaction above Rs. 50,000.

MGNREGA- In January, the Central Government made aadhaar card compulsory to avail the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which would provide with pension and provident fund benefits. The government argued that making Aadhaar mandatory for the MGNREGA will prevent leakages of subsidies and ensure that the beneficiaries get their due.

Maternity Benefit Programme- The Central Government under the Pan-India expansion of Maternity Benefit Programme made aadhaar card mandatory for pregnant women availing the programme in January, 2017. “The cash transfer would be Aadhaar linked through the individual bank/post office account etc. in DBT mode,” the government notification said.

Students of TISS- Tata Institute of Social Sciences extended the deadline for payment of fee but mandated aadhaar for taking biometric attendance of students and for the authentication of documents.

Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy- In March, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued a notification making aadhaar compulsory for the victims of Bhopal Gas tragedy and bonded labour to avail compensation from the government.

Airport employees- In order to tighten the security at airports, the Central Industrial Security Force mandated the airport employees to carry aadhaar card as an ID to enter and exit the airport premises.

Sport players- The Union Sports Ministry and the School Games Federation of India made aadhaar compulsory for sport participants to bring in transparency and avoid age fraud.

LPG and Kerosene subsidy- In order to eliminate corruption, the Supreme Court linked aadhaar to public distribution system (PDS) and LPG subsidy in 2015.

Crop insurance- Farmers seeking crop insurance benefits would have to carry an aadhaar card for foodgrain subsidy and cash subsidy.

Beedi/iron ore/limestone workers- The government made it compulsory for the workers to carry an aadhaar card to avail house subsidies.

Aadhaar has also been made mandatory to avail various schemes-

Pension Payments Under Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana

Sarva Shiksha Abhyan Scheme

Supplementary Nutrition Program

Farmers’ Welfare Schemes

Horticulture, Apprenticeship and Janani Suraksha

ICDS Training Programme

Grih Kalyan Kendra Schemes

Swachh Bharat Gramin

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students and E-panchayats

Soil schemes

Creche schemes

Vocational training and women oriented schemes

Deendayal Antyodya Yojana and National Rural Livelihoods Mission

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwalla Yojana

