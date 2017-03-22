Aadhaar not mandatory for train tickets of senior citizens

Aadhaar has not been made mandatory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets, said Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu Aadhaar has not been made mandatory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets, said Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Aadhaar has not been made mandatory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets but the Railways have initiated a process to create a database of senior citizens, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu made it clear that Aadhaar number has not been made mandatory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets.

He, however, said the Railway has initiated a process to create a database of senior citizens through pre-verification of senior citizens based on Aadhaar details on voluntary basis with effect from January 1 this year.

“The system is intended to ensure that the senior citizen concession is not misused by unscrupulous elements by giving fictitious names and to use the data for decision making,” he said.

Prabhu said to promote cashless ticketing system, various initiatives have been taken by the Indian Railways.

“Our ultimate destination is cashless ticket booking. But the immediate priority is less cash transaction,” he said.

