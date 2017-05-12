Aadhaar not mandatory for PAN, ITR in J&K, Assam and Meghalaya: Govt

The Centre on Friday exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from mandatory quoting of Aadhaar to obtain PAN cards and file income tax returns, under Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
The government, under the Finance Act, 2017, Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has made it mandatory for the quoting of Aadhaar / Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of return of income and for making an application for allotment of Permanent Account Number with effect from 1st July, 2017. The notification dated 11th May, 2017 has notified that the requirement of quoting of Aadhaar / Enrolment ID shall not apply to the four categories of individuals if they do not possess the Aadhaar / Enrolment ID:
*An individual who is residing in the state of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.
* An individual who is a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961.
*An individual of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.
*An individual who is not a citizen of India.
The announcement has been made by the government at a time when a case challenging mandatory use of Aadhaar for PAN (permanent account number) and filing income tax return (ITR) is pending in the Supreme Court. The apex court has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the Income Tax Act to make Aadhaar mandatory.
The revenue department has till now linked over 1.18 crore Aadhaar with its PAN database and has also launched a new e-facility to link a person’s Aadhaar with the PAN.
