Aadhaar not compulsory for rail bookings: Railways

Aadhaar is not compulsory for booking tickets for rail journey but it has been encouraged to promote it on a voluntary basis by incentivising it. There is no proposal to make Aadhaar number compulsory for booking tickets, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

As of January 1, 2017, Aadhaar verification is required for booking concessional railway tickets for senior citizen has been introduced on voluntary basis, the minister said.

In order to motivate passengers for linking their Aadhaar ID and mobile number for booking of tickets, railways has limited the number of bookings to twelve tickets on the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the minister said. This, he said, was for those individual users whose accounts are verified through Aadhaar ID subject to conditions that one of the passengers on the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

“A reward scheme has also been introduced by IRCTC to incentivise linking of Aadhaar with user ID of IRCTC,” the minister said.

