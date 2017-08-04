Aadhaar must for registration of death from October 1

Aadhaar mandatory for registration of death: The office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased. (Representational image) Aadhaar mandatory for registration of death: The office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased. (Representational image)

The Union Home Ministry said on Friday that Aadhaar number will be made mandatory for registration of death from October 1. The decision will be applicable for residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date will be notified separately.

“Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration with effect from October 1,” said a notification issued by the ministry.

The office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased.

“It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person,” it said.

The Registrar General has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure compliance by the registration authorities concerned and send a confirmation on or before September 1.

Anyone applying for a death certificate will be required to provide the Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number (EID) of the deceased and other details as sought in the application.

If the applicant is not aware of the Aadhaar number or EID of the deceased, he/ she will be required to provide a certificate that the deceased person does not possess Aadhaar number to the best of his/ her knowledge.

The applicant will also have to provide his/her Aadhaar number, along with the Aadhaar number of the spouse or parents of the deceased.

Any false declaration will be treated as an offence as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and the Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969.

The office of the Registrar General is the central authority which coordinates and unifies the activities of chief registrar of births and deaths of states and UTs.

The Registrar General’s directive follows provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations, which permit the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect.

