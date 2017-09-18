Aadhaar linking: Here are some crucial deadlines that govt doesn’t want you to miss

The government has made it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with essentials like PAN, bank accounts, pension accounts, mobile phones etc. Look out for these deadlines because failure to comply can draw heavy penalties. (Representational Image) The government has made it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with essentials like PAN, bank accounts, pension accounts, mobile phones etc. Look out for these deadlines because failure to comply can draw heavy penalties. (Representational Image)

Over the last few months, the government has made it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked to several essentials setting strict penalties for defaulting on deadlines. A case on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar is as of now pending in the Supreme Court.

Aadhaar, an identification document bearing a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number, is issued to an individual by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after a person registers their demographic and biometric details with the UIDAI. Here are some deadlines that you should keep in mind vis-a-vis Aadhaar and its linking.

1. Linking Aadhaar with PAN (December 31, 2017) — This revised deadline was extended in August by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, but there is no guarantee of another extension. The Income Tax department has already made Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory for filing of income tax returns for assessment year 2017-18 or financial year 2016-17.

2. Aadhaar-mobile number linking (February 6, 2018) — A Supreme Court judgment in February 2017 had mandated telcos to re-verify all mobile phone customers via Aadhaar-based e-KYC in one year. The deadline for e-KYC compliance will end on February 6, 2018. The March 23, 2017 notification released by the Department of Telecom reiterates the deadline but not the penalty on customers. Telcos, meanwhile, warn customers on their websites that their services “may” get restricted or deactivated.

As per IANS, several telcos have already started sending alerts and reminders to customers informing them of the requirement. The agency cited informed sources and said that after February 2018, all mobile numbers that are not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated. New connections will only be provided once a customer submits Aadhaar.

3. Aadhaar-bank account linking (December 31, 2017) — According to PTI, the revenue department has notified that existing bank account holders need to submit Aadhaar details to their respective banks by December 31, 2017. If a person fails to link their bank account with Aadhaar, then from January 1, 2018, the account will “cease to be operational”.

4. Aadhaar for availing welfare schemes (December 31, 2017) — Over the past couple of years, the government had set different deadlines, often revising them, for different social welfare and subsidy schemes. One final date has been set as deadline now for all welfare schemes like scholarships, subsidised LPG cylinders, farm loans, pension schemes etc.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App