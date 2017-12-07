Aadhaar linking deadline will be extended to March 31, 2018: Centre to SC

Aadhaar: A constitution bench will be set up next week. Aadhaar: A constitution bench will be set up next week.

The Union government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will extend up to March 31, 2018 the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various schemes, including ones bank accounts. Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, said the last date for linking Aadhaar for mobile services will remain February 6, 2018 in pursuance of a judicial order.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, meanwhile, said it will set up a Constitution bench next week to hear the interim pleas seeking a stay on Centre’s move to link Aadhaar with various government schemes and services.

On November 26, the top court had said that it would hear the petitions after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre governance dispute. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra had in October said that a constitution bench would be constituted and Aadhaar-related matters would come up for hearing before it.

With PTI inputs

