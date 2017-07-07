Aadhaar-linked issues to be decided by constitution bench: SC

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that all the issues arising out of Aadhaar should be decided by a larger bench and the Chief Justice of India would finally take a call on the need for setting up a constitution bench comprising seven or nine judges. “We suggest both of you (petitioners and the Centre) to request Chief Justice to constitute a larger bench so that these matters can be decided finally,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha, said, as reported by PTI.

Attorney General K K Venugopal and senior advocate Shyam Divan, who is representing the petitioners, said that they would mention the matter and request the CJI to set a constitutional bench. “Don’t you think that the matter has to be settled for all times to come,” Justice Chelameswar asked Venugopal, while welcoming him to appear before the bench for the first time after taking charge as the Attorney General.

On June 27, a two-judge bench of the apex court had refused to pass an interim order against the government’s notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of social welfare schemes, with the government assuring it that no one would be deprived for want of this identification.

