Aadhaar will stand test of constitutionality: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the UN’s Conclave on Financial Inclusion on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@PIB_India) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the UN’s Conclave on Financial Inclusion on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Aadhaar legislation will stand the test of constitutionality. Speaking at the inaugural session of the United Nation’s Conclave on Financial Inclusion, Jaitley added that once an identity network is created through Aadhaar, it will ensure social benefits reach the targetted sections of society.

Jaitley said the UPA government had not realised the full potential of Aadhaar when it was introduced. While describing it as a great idea in terms of technology, he said it was not backed by legislation. “Aadhaar was an important leap forward. When the UPA government had brought in Aadhaar, in terms of technology is was a great idea but an evolving one. The full potential of Aadhaar had not been realised at the time. There was no legislation; there was a draft law.”

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to avail benefits of social welfare schemes. The case will resume in the first week of November. The government has extended its deadline to furnish details of the unique identity till December 31.

