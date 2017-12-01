No surprises here: Aadhaar is most searched news term of 2017 on Yahoo!

With the Aadhaar number being made mandatory for a host of services, and the fact that questions of privacy surrounding it are being debated in court, it’s no surprise that people would want to search and learn more about the topic. With the Aadhaar number being made mandatory for a host of services, and the fact that questions of privacy surrounding it are being debated in court, it’s no surprise that people would want to search and learn more about the topic.

Since internet has become the modern day encyclopaedia it is not suprising that netizens take to the world wide web to look for answers, Yahoo released a compilation of the most searched news-related terms and Aadhar was on top of the list, followed by IPL and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Other news making terms included Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK which has seen a lot of turmoil since the demise of its former party head and state chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The Ryan School Murder case was also is the news not just for the sensational murder but also the botched up investigation by the Gurgaon Police.

India’s purported spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has made headlines not just in India but also across the world as India appealed to the International Court of Justice to get him released from a jail in Pakistan where he has been languishing since March last year.

India’s liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is on the run from the law in India, was also one the most searched words. His lavish lifestyle was always a centre of attraction and he continues to be in the news, now facing allegations of fraud.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd