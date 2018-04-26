Aadhaar hearing in Supreme Court: Here is what has happened so far

The Supreme Court, which has been hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its mandatory seeding to avail of government benefits, on Wednesday questioned the Centre over its decision to link the UID with mobile phone numbers. Citing a February 17 order in the Lokniti Foundation case, a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said it had only asked if users should be verified in the interest of national security.
The hearing, which began on January 17, has seen the apex court flagging a range of issues over data security and citizen profiling while the government has tried to defend the scheme, saying Aadhaar data was fortified by 10-metre-high and 4-metre-wide walls.
The clutch of petitions have been clubbed with the first petition challenging Aadhaar, which was filed by former High Court Judge Justice KS Puttaswamy in 2012. He had argued that Aadhaar violated the right to privacy and had no legislative backing. The Aadhaar case comes on the backdrop of a nine-judge Constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, ruling last year that privacy was a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.
Highlights
Aadhaar linking to mobile numbers
The Supreme Court on April 25 questioned the Centre’s decision to link mobile numbers to Aadhaar number citing its February 2017 order in a PIL, and said that the order did not contain any such direction. “In fact, there was no such direction from the Supreme Court, but you took it and used it as tool to make Aadhaar mandatory for mobile users,” the SC said. To this, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for UIDAI, said the DoT notification was about re-verification of mobile numbers using e-KYC process. He added that the government was empowered under the Telegraph Act to decide on the license conditions of the service providers.
While replying to the petitioners’ contention that insisting Aadhaar from everyone for everything made people feel all of them were being treated with suspicion, the UIDAI said seeding Aadhaar with PAN and bank accounts and other facilities would help authorities in effectively dealing with the global threat of money laundering. However, the Supreme Court disagreed with UIDAI and said only due diligence by banks while giving loans would curb the menace of Non Performing Assets.
The Supreme Court rebutted the Centre’s defence that collection of biometric details had not infringed the right to privacy of the citizens even if these were collected before the enactment of a law on Aadhaar in 2016. Referring to two earlier apex court verdicts – M P Sharma (1950) and Kharak Singh (1962) cases – where the SC had held right to privacy was not a fundamental right, Attorney General K K Venugopal said the Centre and the UIDAI had not violated privacy rights while collecting biometric details between 2010 and 2016, when there was no law.
On April 24, the Supreme Court has asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) why it needed to collect ‘metadata’ of personal transactions of citizens which go for Aadhaar authentication to avail services and benefits. Metadata is a set of data that describes and gives information about other data. The UIDAI, however, said it collected “limited technical metadata” to have control over the requesting entities (REs) which seek Aadhaar authentication for granting services and benefits.
