Aadhaar for cows? Digvijaya Singh hits out at Modi sarkar, asks who will bear cost

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday criticised PM Narendra Modi over the Centre’s move to issue Aadhaar card like-Unique Identification Number (UID) to cows for protecting the animals.

In a series of tweets, Singh asked who would bear the cost of the operation. “Modi ji ko kya ho gaya hai…abb gaay bhainson ka aadhar card banaa rahe hain. Abb gaay bhainson ka aadhar card banega aur usko banaane ka kitna kharch aayega? Uska theka bhi shaayad ‘gau rakshakon’ ko milega?” (What has happened to Modi ji? Now, Aadhar Cards will be made for cows and cattle too. What will be the cost involved? The contract for this perhaps could be given to ‘gau rakshaks’?),” he wrote on Twitter.

The Centre had told Supreme Court on Monday that the move is being aimed at prevent inter-state and inter-country smuggling of cows.

The Congress Party general secretary further went on to ask whether Muslim cattle keepers will be given protection after the move. “Kya uske baad bhi Muslim pashu paalakon ki ‘gau rakshakon’ se suraksha ho paayegi?” (Will, after this, the Muslim cattle keepers be assured safety from the cow vigilantes?),” he said.

Singh questioned PM Modi’s support to Bajrang Dal and VHP activists and said those perpetrating violence in the name of cow vigilantism are not protecting cows but are committing a crime. Addressing followers of PM Modi, Singh said that true cow protection is non-violent in nature. “Modi bhakton, sahi gau raksha ahinsak hoti hai hinsak nahi. Zara samjho. Desh ko mat baato. (Modi followers, Understand that the true cow protection in non-violent in nature. Stop dividing the country),” he said.

The Centre told the apex court that the issued UID numbers for cows should have details regarding their lineage. “The UID number should have age, breed, sex, lactation, height, body, color, horn type, tail switch and special marks details of the animal. The UID for a cow and its progeny should be made mandatory across India,” the Centre said. The Centre also put special emphasis on prohibition of animals smuggling across Bangladesh and said active support and cooperation should be sought from the public.

