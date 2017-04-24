Aadhaar for cattle? Each cow, progency should get ‘Unique Identification Number’, Centre tells SC

“Each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking,” the Centre on Monday said in its report submitted to the Supreme Court regarding cow protection and smuggling of cattle across the India-Bangladesh border. The Centre told the apex court that a Committee headed by the Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry has been formed, which has given out certain recommendations.

With an aim to intensify a crackdown on cow smuggling, the Centre said in the report that each district should have a shelter home with a capacity of keeping at least 500 abandoned animals. It also stated that the onus of ensuring security of abandoned animals lies with the state government. “Responsibility of safety and care of abandoned animals is mainly of the State government,” the Centre’s report stated.

Among other recommendations, the Centre has recommended special care for cattle beyond age of milking and has also stressed on launching a scheme aimed at improving the condition of the distressed farmers.