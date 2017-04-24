Aadhaar for cattle? Each cow, progency should get ‘Unique Identification Number’, Centre tells SC

“Each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking,” the Centre on Monday said in its report submitted to the Supreme Court regarding cow protection and smuggling of cattle across the India-Bangladesh border. The Centre told the apex court that a Committee headed by the Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry has been formed, which has given out certain recommendations.
With an aim to intensify a crackdown on cow smuggling, the Centre said in the report that each district should have a shelter home with a capacity of keeping at least 500 abandoned animals. It also stated that the onus of ensuring security of abandoned animals lies with the state government. “Responsibility of safety and care of abandoned animals is mainly of the State government,” the Centre’s report stated.
Among other recommendations, the Centre has recommended special care for cattle beyond age of milking and has also stressed on launching a scheme aimed at improving the condition of the distressed farmers.
Politics surrounding cow and the violence perpetrated in the name of cow protection has increased in the last few years. Recently, 11 people were arrested for allegedly thrashing members of nomadic family in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Four members of the family have also been booked for transporting cattle from Reasi without taking permission from the Deputy Commissioner. A similar incident also took place in Delhi’s Kalkaji area.
With inputs from ANI
- Apr 24, 2017 at 3:08 pmReally a great development. Each district shall have one cow shelter. cows from all over the district shall be transported in the airconditioned coach with atleast one doctor for 4 cows. all required medicines and supply shall be carried with. every citizen must sponsor one cow and it is citizens responsibility to manitain the cow. in addition tax will be deducted for the cow santuary maintenance.Reply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 3:08 pmIs this the Last thing to do while there are N no. of credible issues in the worldReply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 3:00 pmCows are more important for next generations. Who says Tiger is endangered species, its cow.Reply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 2:52 pmI woud prefer to be born in India as a cow next birth. I would then offer chilled gau-mootra as a subs ute for coca cola at 10 of its price in this large consumer market.Reply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 2:50 pmjeet ka pagal nasha cha a hai is govt ko.Reply
