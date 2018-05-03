Aadhaar doesn’t pose any privacy issue, says Bill Gates

Bill Gates lauded PM Modi for willing to embrace the 12-digit unique identification system. Bill Gates lauded PM Modi for willing to embrace the 12-digit unique identification system.

Aadhaar does not pose any privacy risks and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded the World Bank to implement this system in other countries as it is worth emulating, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said. The 62-year-old multi-billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist revealed that Nandan Nilekani, who is considered as the chief architect of Aadhaar, was assisting the World Bank on the project.

“The benefits of that (Aadhaar) are very high,” he told PTI. “Yes, countries should adopt that approach because the quality of governance has a lot to do with how quickly countries are able to grow their economy and empower their people. We have funded the World Bank to take this Aadhaar approach to other countries.”

When asked about privacy concerns that have dogged the unique identification project, Gates said the applications that access the Aadhaar database must be closely scrutinised. “Aadhaar in itself doesn’t pose any privacy issue because it’s just a bio ID verification scheme. The individual applications that use Aadhaar, you have to look and see what’s been stored and who has access to that information. And so, application by application, you have to make sure that’s well managed. In the case of the financial bank account I think it’s handled very well,” he said.

Observing that Aadhaar was started before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into office, Gates said that it was very much to his credit that he was willing to embrace it.

“I’m both good friend and an admirer of Nandan Nilekani and some of the initiatives of digitisation efforts that can help with education that can help with governance,” he said.

In his lecture on ‘Technology for Transformation’ organised by NITI Aayog on November 2016, Gates had said that Aadhaar is something that had never been done by any government before, not even in a rich country. More than a billion people in India have enrolled in Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system. The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority established in January 2009 by the Government of India.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd