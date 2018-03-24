Indians have no trouble giving biometrics for US visa but voice privacy fears at home: Union Minister Kannanthanam

Union Minister of State for IT, Culture and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Friday said that people complain of intrusion into privacy in India even as they have ‘no problem’ giving fingerprint details and becoming naked before the white man for visas.
“We have absolutely no problems going and putting our fingerprints and the iris and getting your whole body naked before the white man at all. We have no problem. But when the government of India, which is your government, asks you your name and your address, nothing more, there’s a massive revolution in the country saying it’s an intrusion into the privacy of the individual. I mean, how far can we go? Let the Supreme Court decide,” Kannanthanam said during a valedictory session at the #future global digital summit in Kochi.
Maintaining that he has ‘limitations’ to talk about privacy concerns of Aadhaar as the Supreme Court was hearing the case, he, however, sought to allay such fears. “Not one case has come up in the past three-and-a-half years when the biometric data of any Aadhaar holder has been leaked in India. The government of India has protected the data and this has been possible because we use the latest technologies and we constantly upgrade it,” he said.
The #future global digital summit was conducted to pave the way for the digital transformation of Kerala, where internet penetration is highest in the country. Hundreds of delegates, entrepreneurs, startup founders and CEOs took part in panel discussions and deliberations at the summit.
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:07 pmIf US is collecting biometrics from foreigners entering their country, one of the reasons is to ensure the safety, security of their countrymen. It’s a deterrence at entry point to ensure known criminals do not walk-kin like we hear the stories of some very popular, known well-conne criminals. One metric to ensure that the data is not misused is to confirm that major transactions wherever Aadhar is required, have they ceased to happen e.g. benami land/other purchases, large cash transactions in banking system. Did any Indian company ever publicly admitted of any data loss the way we hear in news in US about major companies, the protection provided to its customers due to data loss, let alone its misuse after the data loss. These companies announced publicly knowing that it will cost the company even its survival. Any government in India will never ever admit even data loss. Known offenders get multiple loans from same banks (even same branch). Ensure no misuse, that is a start.Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:06 pmVery True. Indian Left Intellects, opposing Aadhar are the most opportunists in the world. If they get an invite from US or European Countries, they are everyready to bare all and partwith all data regarding themselves and their family members. In Kerala, during 1990s, these Communist Marxists vehemently opposed COMPUTERIZATION but today most of their children, relatives etc are into IT Industry and crave for Foreign Postings. These erstwhile Malayali Communists now SHAMELESSLY visit their children and relatives in US,UK, Europe etc. During that period, they are MOMENTARILY SILENT about Communism Marxism but the moment they return back to India, they hold onto RED SICKLE and HAMMER Flags. Why do not these Malayali Communists’ children look for S in Communist CUBA, NORTH KOREA,RUSSIA,CHINA, VENEZUELA or VIETNAM?Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:06 pmDear Minister Alfons was earlier a top burocrat and must be able to diffe iate between data being supplied for a particular purpose or the State capping the personal data without consent of the data-owner. Does the minster have an Aadhaar card linked to all the personal accounts, banks, mobile phones. Would he be able to a car by producing an Aadhaar card. With all my due respect to you Sir, please don't put apples and pears in one basket and then try to all of them as one product - as apples or as pears. May I suggest to keep Apples as Apples and pears as Pears.Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:06 pmWe give our name and address for School, College, Ration Card, Driving License, Passport, PAN Crd, Employer(s), PF, Post Office, Air, Railway Bus Tickets, Banks, RTO, Registration Office, Telecom providers, while ing white goods, and even with cloth merchants, jewellers, milk provision suppliers. The only extra data collected by UID for Aadhaar is Iris Finger Prints. This info is well protected and is of no use for anyone without our physical presence. I believe the noice made is just political and people try to prevent govt from providing better service by eliminating fakes duplicates.Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:04 pmYes because india is full of corrupt politicians and people on powerful post who can misuse these for their benifits. Even a small clerk in a bank or post office use his power to harass us in getting back our hard earned deposit.Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 7:11 pmand facebook, twitter and other social media sites are developed and managed by Saints and Honourables? For once, support the initiative. Yes, it may not be a 100 solution but so does any gigantic initiative by any government in the world, including the mighty US and European countries. With the backing of people, the system improves.Reply
