Aadhaar case: SC verdict on interim relief today

The Supreme Court building.

The Centre on Thursday told Supreme Court that the deadline for linking “all services” to Aadhaar has been extended to March 31, 2018, and said the court may consider extending the last date for linking the unique identity to mobile phone numbers also till that date. The court reserved its orders for Friday.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that a judicial order was needed to extend the deadline for linking mobile phones to Aadhaar as an earlier order of the apex court on February 6, 2017 had directed that a government scheme to verify phone numbers using Aadhaar be completed in one year. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and related notifications linking it to various government schemes.

Opposing any stay on the linking process, the government also told the bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan that the unique identity must be allowed to remain mandatory for opening bank accounts.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam said although Aadhaar was voluntary, notifications issued by the government under Aadhaar Act had the effect of making it mandatory.

But Justice Chandrachud pointed out that “Section 7 empowers the government to make it compulsory, but whether its for services or benefits is a separate question” and that the proviso has a “direct nexus” with the Consolidated fund of India.

Section 7 says that the Central or State Government “may…require” Aadhaar from persons receiving subsidy, benefit or service for which the expenditure is incurred from, or the receipt therefrom forms part of, the Consolidated Fund of India.

Subramaniam then raised the question “can section 7 impose a compulsion overriding an order of the court?” His reference was to earlier orders of the apex court which had said Aadhaar could be used for six services including PDS and LPG. “What matters to me is the paramountcy of the court, the judicial process…The spirit of the court order was that citizens were insulated against any sort of compulsion…there is a basis for these orders. That cannot be removed by legislation,” he said.

He added: “If the basis is intertwined with voluntariness and fundamental dignity of individuals, the court order is protecting the fundamental rights of citizens. Such an order cannot be abrogated which is why this Act is an encroachment on the judicial process.” The court pointed out that the order referred to was before the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

Senior Advocate Shyam Diwan, appearing for the main petitioner, stressed on the primacy of the SC judgment and said the Act could not have given a go-by to it. “If HIV patients are being denied retroviral treatment in the country because they don’t have Aadhaar, it is a sad situation,” he said. The AG objected, saying he was raising issues that had never been raised in the main pleadings.

