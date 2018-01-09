Aadhaar case against The Tribune reportrer Committed to press freedom, says govt

The FIR was filed two days ago by a deputy director of UIDAI, the parent body of the Aadhaar project. The FIR was filed two days ago by a deputy director of UIDAI, the parent body of the Aadhaar project.

The filing of an FIR by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) against a reporter of The Tribune newspaper, for reporting an alleged breach in the Aadhaar database, triggered a political firestorm with the government saying it was committed to press freedom and the Opposition accusing it of “fascism”.

While Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that the FIR was “against unknown” persons, the Congress demanded its withdrawal and alleged that the “minister does not seem to have read the FIR or may be his reading of the FIR is extremely selective and he chooses to skip over the names”.

The FIR was filed two days ago by a deputy director of UIDAI, the parent body of the Aadhaar project, against The Tribune’s Rachna Khaira for her report, which claimed that unknown agents had provided her access to Aadhaar’s database for Rs 500.

On Monday, Prasad posted on his official Twitter account: “Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India’s development. FIR is against unknown. I’ve suggested @UIDAI to request Tribune & it’s journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders.”

This was followed by a tweet on UIDAI’s official account: “UIDAI is committed to the freedom of Press. We’re going to write to @thetribunechd & @rachnakhaira to give all assistance to investigate to nab the real culprits. We also appreciate if Tribune & its journalist have any constructive suggestion to offer.”

Reacting to Prasad’s statement, Congress leader Manish Tewari said: “Obviously, the minister does not seem to have read the FIR. Or may be his reading of the FIR is extremely selective and he chooses to skip over the names. To the best of our understanding, not only journalists are named but The Tribune as an institution has been named in the FIR. So not only is it an attack on individual journalists, but it is an attack on the institution per se.”

Accusing Prasad of “shedding crocodile tears”, Tewari said: “They need to withdraw that FIR unilaterally and that is where the proof of the pudding would be, as to whether his government believes in the freedom of speech or expression or whether it believes in the freedom of the press… if this is not fascism, if this is not trying to muzzle dissent, if this is not gross abuse of state authority, then I am afraid we possibly don’t have a definition.”

Tewari said the creative community in India had sensed the “repression” as early as in September 2014 through the award wapasi movement. “You have systematic assaults taking place on journalists. Such an atmosphere of fear, violence has been created that dissenting journalists have been put to death, media organisations which dared to speak truth to power have been systematically haunted and targeted,” he said.

