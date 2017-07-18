Aadhaar card privacy issue: Supreme Court refers matter to nine-judge bench

The Aadhaar card, which has a 12-digit unique identification number and personal details like name and address, acts as a proof of identification and residence. The Aadhaar card, which has a 12-digit unique identification number and personal details like name and address, acts as a proof of identification and residence.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday referred the Aadhaar matter to a larger bench to decide whether linking of the pan card with the 12-digit biometric identification number would breach privacy.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, and Justices DY Chandrachud, J Chelameswar, SA Bobde and Abdul Nazeer, passed the order on Tuesday. The matter will be taken up for hearing tomorrow in the Supreme Court.

The Centre has maintained that right to privacy is not a fundamental right. In 2015, then attorney general Mukul Rohatgi informed the Supreme Court that citizens are not guaranteed the right to privacy under the Indian Constitution. The counsel for one of the 22 petitioners in the Aadhaar case has, however, compared the situation to one under a “totalitarian” state where people were being forcefully tagged and tracked by the Centre.

