Aadhaar a threat to national security, sure SC will strike it down: BJP’s Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Aadhaar being a “threat to national security”. Taking to Twitter, Swamy added that he is certain the Supreme Court will dismiss the Centre’s move making Aadhaar compulsory to avail welfare scheme benefits. His comments come a day after the apex court set up a five-judge Constitution bench to continue hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make the unique identity number mandatory.

“I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down,” Swamy tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said it was ready to argue the matter in court. This comes days after it extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar till March 31, 2018. “The government will be open for the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various programmes being extended for another three months till March 31, 2018, for those who do not have Aadhaar,” its note to the SC read, reported news agency PTI.

A nine-judge Constitution bench had recently, in a landmark judgment, upheld the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right under the Constitution, after hearing a slew of petitions claiming Aadhaar violated privacy rights.

(With inputs from PTI)

