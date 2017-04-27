AAC Amit jethva murder: Gujarat HC reserves order on petition seeking retrial

Gujarat High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking retrial of RTI activist Amit Jethva’s murder case on the ground that several witnesses were allegedly threatened by the accused, including former BJP MP from Junagadh Dinu Bogha Solanki.

The state government claimed the state Intelligence Bureau (IB) had inquired into the complaints of alleged threats but found nothing substantial. However, Justice J B Pardiwala refused to take it on record, saying that he had already reserved the verdict and such submissions at the conclusion of hearing would only delay the case.

Earlier, the high court had orally sought the state’s response on what the police did when it received the complaints of threats to the witnesses. The state government had submitted that some of the witnesses were given police protection but it didn’t cite any inquiry conducted by the state IB.

A trial court has already concluded the case and reserved its judgment. The high court, however, stayed the pronouncement of judgment by the trial court following the petition by Bhikhabhai Jethva, father of slain activist Amit. He had sought a retrial of the case in view of 105 witnesses, out of 195, turning hostile before the trial court. Demanding further investigation, the petitioner had also alleged that many witnesses were threatened by accused

Solanki and his nephew Shiva, who is also a key accused.

During the hearings, the CBI objected to a retrial but said that certain witnesses, who turned hostile, could be recalled. The CBI argued that whenever it had received complaints of threats, it had informed the special trial court and the Gujarat police.

Senior lawyer S V Raju, who represents Solanki, opposed the petition saying that the petition was nothing but an attempt to rebuild the case. “Allegations against Solanki is baseless,” he said. Earlier, he had argued that Solanki was being targeted by the rival political party. Amit was killed outside Gujarat High Court in 2010. The case was first investigated by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and later CBI took over the probe, especially the role of Solanki, following a high court order. The CBI arrested Solanki and chargesheeted him for hatching a conspiracy and murder.

The CBI alleged that Solanki eliminated Amit since the latter was exposing his illegal activities.

