In Udder News

Nearly four years ago, Sanjay R Sharma had an epiphany. “I realised that if we want to save the planet, we need to save gau mata.” In the months that followed, Sharma, who grew up in Gorakhpur and moved to Mumbai in 1993, launched his own newspaper — dedicated to the cow. He had been working as a journalist with several regional publications before this. Titled Gau Bharat Bharti, Sharma says this is the first weekly publication of its kind: “I didn’t have the means to start a gaushala. As a writer, this is my contribution towards the welfare of the cow.”

In its third year now, Gau Bharat Bharti is a trilingual in Gujarati, Hindi and English, and prints close to 20,000 copies of each edition, which are sold across stalls in Mumbai for Rs 2 each. It is also distributed across Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat. Sharma says the paper has a regular subscriber base of 2,000. It has a permanent staff of five people, including its founder-editor and stringers in the major cities.

In the March 26 edition, the lead story lauded the crackdown on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh by the state’s CM, Yogi Adityanath. Another story on the cover page discussed the private member’s bill (Subramanian Swamy’s) presented in Rajya Sabha that sought deterrent punishment including death penalty for cow slaughter.

There is an ad, inviting entries for a “selfie with the cow” competition, where the winner gets Rs 500 and a free subscription of the paper. The back page of the eight-page broadsheet has a story about the “curse” on the Gandhi-Nehru family. According to the story, which did not have a byline, the family was cursed because Indira Gandhi did not keep her promise to ban cow slaughter, made to a saint with the help of whose blessings she won the 1969 elections.

The April 9 issue carries details of the “gau rakshak raid” in Alwar and the resulting death of the man, a dairy farmer, transporting the animal. While news reports have established that the deceased in the Alwar incident, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, had purchased the animals for its yield of milk, Sharma claims the purchase was made in order to butcher and sell the meat. Sharma, also the Gau Rakshak Pramukh for VHP’s north-central Mumbai zone, doesn’t

believe an “accidental death” in such cases is a big deal. “When it comes to gau maata, what can one say?” he says.

Sharma says that the subject of the cow need not be controversial. “Look at it from the scientific point of view. The cow yields milk that’s nutritious, it’s a rich source of manure, and, its urine has many uses. Recently, a university in Junagadh found traces of gold in cow urine. We aim to guide readers as to why the cow should be treated as mother,” says Sharma.

The 39-year-old editor admits that bringing out the weekly would not have been possible without support from the RSS, which he has been a member of since childhood. “Several local BJP politicians advertise with us,” he explains, pointing to an ad featuring Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai north-central. Sharma also runs a trust dedicated to the welfare of cows, which he launched in 2012. “We collect donations and look for funding for five gaushalas across Maharashtra. We also have a gau rakshak team that watches out for and busts illegal cow slaughter,” he says.

Sharma admits to supporting BJP purely by virtue of being an RSS member. The allegiance is visible in the news items the paper carries, which express loud support to the party and its ideology. However, Sharma considers BJP “a failure” when it comes to the subject of cow welfare. “The party introduced laws against the killing of cows but hasn’t backed them up. There is no government aid to open new gaushalas, nor has the illegal killing stopped. Adityanath may have shut down illegal abattoirs in UP but why are legal slaughterhouses still functioning?” he says. And, though an admirer of PM Narendra Modi, Sharma says he is saddened that gau rakshaks were equated with goons by the PM in a speech a few months ago.

