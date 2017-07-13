A toilet near you, now on Google Maps

Finding public toilets in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area has become easier as one can now search for them on Google Maps. The civic body has launched a toilet locator awareness campaign, wherein community toilets and toilets located at petrol pumps, railway stations and bus stands are being added to the database.
According to officials at NDMC, the Google Toilet Locator Awareness Campaign had already been commissioned as a pilot project last year, and more than 5,000 toilets have now been geo-tagged on Google Maps in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.
Toilets in the NDMC area can be found using the NDMC Mobile App — NDMC311. The civic body is also in the process of building ‘smart toilets’ which will have facilities such as ATMs, rooftop solar panel, sanitary pad vending machine, digital health clinic and online user feedback tablet, NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar said. A total of 109 such ‘smart toilets’ are being constructed.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 13, 2017 at 4:23 amI very very much appreciate the chairperson of NDMC for this concept n executing this noble project. We can't imagine the plight of vendors , hawkers , tourists , women shoppers , n people in the street suddenly feeling a stomach upset. U can wait for thirst n food but u can't when u hv a sudden Delhi belly. I came to know that Sikkim n Bhutan r the most clean places ..True, but their i could no where find public toilets.. In Paro (Bhutan) market , my driver got late to pick me up n ibfelt need to use loo. I remember my condition there..there were no restaurants there n i could not use them . So i felt Bhutan was very unfeeling n insensitive place to visit. What is the use if we don't see a piece of paper on the road n so called cleanliness but they r very insensitive toward people's problems. So, chairman NDMC deservers kudos as he is much humane n much sensitive.Reply