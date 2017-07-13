A toilet near you, now on Google Maps

A model toilet complex at Rafi Marg, Wednesday. Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal A model toilet complex at Rafi Marg, Wednesday. Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Finding public toilets in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area has become easier as one can now search for them on Google Maps. The civic body has launched a toilet locator awareness campaign, wherein community toilets and toilets located at petrol pumps, railway stations and bus stands are being added to the database.

According to officials at NDMC, the Google Toilet Locator Awareness Campaign had already been commissioned as a pilot project last year, and more than 5,000 toilets have now been geo-tagged on Google Maps in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Toilets in the NDMC area can be found using the NDMC Mobile App — NDMC311. The civic body is also in the process of building ‘smart toilets’ which will have facilities such as ATMs, rooftop solar panel, sanitary pad vending machine, digital health clinic and online user feedback tablet, NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar said. A total of 109 such ‘smart toilets’ are being constructed.

