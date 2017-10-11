Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: A timeline of recent incidents

Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Two Air Force Garud personnel were killed in an encounter with militants in Hajin, Bandipora, on Wednesday. According to officials, two militants associated with the Lashkar were also killed in the gunfight. While the operation is still in progress, officials confirmed injury of two other security personnel.

Here’s a timeline of recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

October 4, 2017: A BSF camp near the Srinagar international airport was attacked by militants. Three militants were killed by security forces and BSF solider also lost his life in a nine-hour gunbattle. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, officials said.

September 28, 2017: In what appeared to be a targeted killing, BSF constable Rameez Parray, who had returned home in Hajin for a holiday, was dragged out of his house and shot dead by suspected militants.

September 21, 2017: A security person was attacked by three youths near Banihal town along the Jammu- Srinagar national highway. Sources identified the youths as Aquib Ahmed, Gazanfar and Mohammad Arif, who have allegedly recently joined militant ranks. In another grenade attack, two civilians were killed and nearly 30 injured in Phulwama district.

September 9, 2017: One policeman was killed and two others were injured when militants attacked a police party at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. The incident reportedly took place at least 500 yards from the venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled meeting.

September 1, 2017: A bus carrying personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police came under a militant attack. Three policemen were injured in the attack.

August 27, 2017: Eight security personnel were killed when two-three militants sneaked into the District Police Lines, a high-security zone, in Pulwama town and targeted buildings used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG). The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

August 14, 2017: Ahead of independence day, militants hurled a grenade attacking the security personnel in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

July 10, 2017: Amarnath Yatra attack- Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including five women were killed and 15 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in South Kashmir.

