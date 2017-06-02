A temple in Kerala hosts 400 Muslims to celebrate Iftar

Mallapuram, Kerala Mallapuram, Kerala

In a drive to propagate communal harmony, the Lekshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu Temple in Kerala’s Malappuram district held an Iftar party for Muslims last Thursday. The Iftar gathering, organised in the first week of Ramzan, hosted 400 Muslims along with many from other communities. The food served was vegetarian.

Interestingly, the temple is located in a Muslim dominated area in Vettichira. The ongoing temple restoration has been funded by Muslims as well.

In an interview with The News Minute, the temple’s Committee Secretary, PT Mohanan said residents here have grown up in an atmosphere of religious harmony. “What matters for us is humanity, not religion. Everybody has a right to follow their religion or caste,” he said, adding that this does not imply that you cannot be friendly to people of other religions.

Since the temple was undergoing restoration, the gathering was held as part of the temple’s ritual. The guests also ate Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian Kerala feast served on a banana leaf.

