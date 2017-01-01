A tale of two meetings: CM emerges on top

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Source: PTI)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) office and the Chief Minister’s official residence in Lucknow are just about 500 meters apart. On Saturday, the party and Chief Minister Akhileh Yadav called for separate meetings of their supporters, and considering strength alone, the distance seemed to widen. Three days ago, the SP family feud became public. Akhilesh and his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav were first expelled and then on Saturday, re-inducted. Akhilesh called the first meeting at 5, Kalidas Marg at 9am, a day after he was expelled from the party.

He invited party legislators and candidates he had supported for the upcoming Assembly elections. Akhilesh’s father and national SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav then called for a similar meeting at the party office.

By 10.30AM, over 200 of Akhilesh’s supporters arrived at the chief minister’s house, according to a party insider. At the other end of the road, the Samajwadi Party office had, by comparison, fewer attendees. According to party insiders, Mulayam later skipped the meet and it was instead chaired by the party state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Among those who arrived at the SP office, included cabinet minister for Rural Engineering Services Paras Nath, Minister of state for PWD and Irrigation Surendra Singh Patel and state minister (Independent Charge) of Higher Education Sharda Pratap Shukla.

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan acted as a mediator to initiate talks between Mulayam and son Akhilesh.

He arrived at the chief minister’s residence around 12.30 pm and left for Mulayam’s residence with Akhilesh, while party MLAs, ministers and other leaders waited.

An hour later, Akhilesh returned with news that that both Ram Gopal Yadav and he had been re-inducted.

He also said that the party convention on January 1, called by Ram Gopal Yadav at Janeshwar Mishra Park, was on and asked them to start preparing for the same.

“At the chief minister’s meeting 205 MLAs were present,” said Ravidas Mehrotra, family welfare minister, soon after coming out of the chief minister’s residence. On Akhilesh’s message to them, he said, “Unhone kaha Mulayam Singh Yadav mere pita hain. Aur pita aur putra ka rishta koi beech mein aa kar khatam nahi kar sakta… Yeh Khoon ka rishta hai (He said that Mulayam was his father and that no one could finish off the relationship between them that is bonded by blood).”

There was constant announcement on the speaker from Chief Minister’s residence requesting supporters standing outside “not to attempt suicide”. The previous day, a man had attempted suicide outside the SP office.

Akhilesh’s supporters chanted anti-Amar Singh slogan ‘Amar Singh ko bahar karo’ even as the meeting was progressing during the day.

MLC Udai Veer Singh, an expelled leader known to be close to Akhilesh, said, “Zaroorat se jyada MLAs aa gaye the. Kuch party office chale gaye the par baad mein unmein se bhi aa gaye (More than enough MLAs had come to Akhilesh’s meeting. Some did go to the Samajwadi Party office but later came to Akhilesh’s meeting).” He added that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had placed utmost importance on the January 1 convention.

Vibha Singh, claiming to be the vice-president of party’s women wing and raising slogans with other women leaders outside Chief Minister’s residence, said, “He is certainly the undisputed leader and has also proved that today. We did not want to take sides but when we were forced to then we had no other option but to support him.”

“Many people told me that now I would be identified and suspended for shouting slogans in his favour. I do not care. He is the future of Samajwadi Party and we are here to support him,” she added.

By afternoon, supporters began requesting Akhilesh to say a few words but an announcement asked them to return and begin preparations for the convention at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

With the crowd dispersing, Akhilesh resumed his duties as chief minister, obliging to an appointment that representatives of Jan Swastha Rakshak had with him.

He also sent out official new year greetings: “Varsha 2017 mein bhi pradesh vikas aur khushali ke raste par aur tezi se aage badhta rahega (In the year 2017 too the state will continue on the road to development and happiness even faster).”