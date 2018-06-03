A sugar rush

A sugarcane farmer in his field in Baraut, amidst the last of his crop for this season. The crushing operations will end in another week or so, further exacerbating the problem of dues. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A sugarcane farmer in his field in Baraut, amidst the last of his crop for this season. The crushing operations will end in another week or so, further exacerbating the problem of dues. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Not many would have heard of Bakshi Ram. Currently director of the Sugarcane Breeding Institute (SBI) at Coimbatore, he isn’t as well-known as Norman Borlaug or M S Swaminathan. Yet, the wonder sugarcane variety, Co-0238, bred by him has sparked no less a revolution, particularly in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) ganna heartland. It is probably also a reason for the present crisis in sugar — that of overproduction and India becoming “permanently surplus” in the sweetener.

In the 2012-13 crushing season (October-September), UP farmers grew cane on 24.24 lakh hectares (lh) and its mills produced 74.85 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar. In the current 2017-18 season, the cane area is only 22.99 lh, but production of sugar by UP mills has already hit 119.22 lt as on June 1. It is likely to cross 120 lt when crushing operations end in another week or so.

The above 60 per cent increase in sugar output, despite area under cane shrinking, is largely due to Co-0238. Bakshi Ram’s variety, first planted in 2013-14, covers 12.08 lh or 52.5 per cent of UP’s total cane area this season. It has led to average cane yields in the state rising from 61.63 tonnes per hectare in 2012-13 to around 77 tonnes in 2017-18. That’s not all. Co-0238 also gives more sugar from every tonne of cane crushed compared to other varieties. In 2012-13, the average sugar-to-cane recovery ratio for UP mills was 9.18 per cent. This season, it is close to 10.9 per cent.

The production revolution from higher cane yields and improved sugar recoveries — thanks to unsung breeders like Bakshi Ram — is not an unmixed blessing, though.

The sugar economy of India has traditionally been hostage to violent cyclical output oscillations. The typical ‘sugar cycle’ is one of three years of high production followed by two years of sharp decline. Thus, 2000-01 to 2002-03 were good seasons in terms of output, while 2003-04 and 2004-05 were not. The same pattern was repeated over 2005-06 to 2007-08 (good) vis-à-vis 2008-09 and 2009-10 (bad).

However, with advances in plant breeding — SBI and the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute are field-testing 20 drought-resistant clones in six locations of Maharashtra; these can save seven-eight out of the normal 34-35 irrigations over a 12-month crop duration (and even more through drip/sprinkler systems) — the old cycle of two-in-five bad production years is passé. Instead, we now have one-in-five or even one-in-seven bad, as seen from 2010-11 to 2016-17 (see chart below). Moreover, the recovery from declines is much sharper than before: India’s sugar output this season is projected at a record 322 lt, a 59 per cent jump over the 202.62 lt of 2016-17.

The effects of moving to a ‘permanently surplus’ situation are already being felt. Sugarcane is relatively profitable to grow. The average returns over cost of cultivation, estimated by The Sunday Express based on interactions with a cross-section of farmers in UP’s Shamli district, work out to around Rs 7,500 per bigha or Rs 1.09 lakh per hectare. The green top leaves from cane take care of the entire fodder requirements of a farmer’s cattle during the crushing months from November to April. Also, it is a hardy crop that can withstand “ola (hail)”, “pala (frost)”, “aag (fire)”, “paani (waterlogging)”, “nilgai (Asian antelope)” and “jungli suar (wild boar)”, to quote a Shamli farmer. Plus, there are no pricing and marketing uncertainties in cane. Mills are required, by law, to pay farmers a ‘fair and remunerative price’ fixed by the Centre — UP has an even higher State Advised Price or SAP — within 14 days from the date of delivery.

But these stable arrangements are bound to collapse in a regime of permanent surpluses. The 320 lt-plus sugar production for the country in 2017-18 will far exceed its annual domestic consumption of 250-260 lt. And with breeding breakthroughs and water-saving technologies practically rendering the sugar cycle redundant, surpluses are set to be recurrent — except in extreme drought years, when even irrigation from canals and groundwater is not possible.

In such a scenario, sugar prices, far from rising, are more prone to falling. We have seen it this season, as ex-factory realisations in UP have collapsed from Rs 36-37 per kg in October to Rs 26-27 levels in May. That has, then, resulted in mills being unable to pay farmers the SAP. In UP alone, mills had bought sugarcane worth Rs 35,103.27 crore at the SAP during the 2017-18 season, as on June 1. Out of that, they were to pay Rs 34,549.28 crore within the stipulated 14-day period, but have so far disbursed just Rs 21,978.37 crore. It translates into arrears of Rs 12,570.91 crore.

Those dues may come down gradually, as crushing ends and mills sell sugar over the next few months. But the next season from October 2018 — save in the unlikely event of a spectacular recovery in sugar prices — may start with Rs 7,500 crore of cane arrears in UP. Worse, the country as a whole would have opening sugar stocks of at least 100 lt (320 lt production, plus 40 lt carry-forward from 2016-17, minus 260 lt consumption). And going by reports of planting so far, there is every possibility of output in the 2018-19 season going up further to 340 lt.

Simply put, India has too much of sugar today and the situation will only worsen in the coming season. For the Narendra Modi government — already smarting from a defeat in the recent by-polls in UP’s Kairana parliamentary constituency, where ganna payment was the main issue — this could present a major challenge, ahead of the big national elections in April-May 2018. That is also the time when cane arrears usually peak. No ruling party would want that to happen.

Next week, the Modi government is expected to take a few decisions in the hope of propping up sugar prices. On the agenda are the creation of a 30-lt buffer stock from sugar lying with mills (the government will bear the interest and storage costs on this sequestered quantity); the imposition of a minimum price of Rs 30-32 per kg; and fixing of factory-wise monthly sale quotas (what used to earlier be called the ‘release order mechanism’). Whether these can really address a problem of permanent surplus is, of course, a moot point. — by HARISH DAMODARAN

A farmer death, and the story of a Baghpat mill

On the road to the sugar mill in Malakpur, the number of flies first multiply, then quadruply. It’s late May and the mercury is soaring, but at Malakpur, the air is thick with the smell of molasses.

The sprawling plant, which in many ways epitomises farm distress from mounting cane payment dues, lies at the far end of acres of fields on the outskirts of Baraut town in western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Workers, the ones remaining after the mill has shut for the current crushing season, crowd around its unswept corners.

Set up in 1998 and belonging to the Umesh Modi Group, the mill crushed 146.27 lakh quintals of sugarcane between October 24, 2017, and May 14, when it closed. This was worth Rs 459.01 crore at the UP government’s State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 315 per quintal for ‘general’ varieties. While mills are required, by law, to pay the SAP amount within 14 days of cane purchase, the Malakpur factory has till date disbursed a mere Rs 32 crore. That amounts to less than 7 per cent of what is due to its 34,000-odd farmers.

Among those the Malakpur mill owed money to was Udayveer Singh. The 58-year-old died on May 26 morning, five days after he, along with other farmers, launched an agitation at the Baraut tehsil office over the pending cane dues. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, it made headlines simply for the timing —two days before a crucial by-poll in the neighbouring Kairana parliamentary constituency. Jayant Chaudhary, the vice-president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, whose candidate was fighting the election, rushed to pay his respects to Udayveer, whose body was displayed by the protesting farmers. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also referred to the farmer’s death in a tweet.

On May 27, a day after Udayveer died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the area, addressing a rally barely 30 km from Baraut in the same Baghpat district, after inaugurating the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The Kairana bypoll result now in, Narendar Rana from Bhadal village in Baraut tehsil says that the ruling BJP’s defeat is proof that farmer anger cannot be wished away. “The BJP leaders here desperately tried to scuttle our movement ahead of the PM’s rally. But their plan didn’t work,” he says.

The anger of farmers like him isn’t limited to just cane — specifically the failure of the Yogi Adityanath government to implement the BJP’s 2017 Assembly election promise of making mills pay within the mandated 14-day period. It also extends to the state government effecting a steep hike in rural power tariffs. “Not only are we not being paid our cane dues, but scores of FIRs have been registered against farmers for non-payment of electricity bills. Instead of the mill-owners, we are the ones being treated like thieves,” fumes Rana.

Payment to farmers by mills is made against “parchis” or receipts, specifying the weight of the particular batch of cane supplied and the price payable for that quantity. Each parchi represents roughly 20 quintals or one buffalo buggi (cart) load of produce. Farmers in western UP usually describe the payments owed to them in terms of parchis. Thus, Virender Singh of Badarkha village says he hasn’t been paid for 75 parchis; Jaivir Malik from Chandanheri quotes 50 unpaid receipts; Karam Veer Singh from Sanauli cites 70; and Om Prakash Singh of Barauli 12. Rakam Pal, from Sanauli, is awaiting payments on five receipts against cane from a meagre 4 bighas of land (5.9 bighas make an acre).

Udayveer’s eldest son Prahlad says he had grown sugarcane on 12 bighas and was owed over Rs 1.8 lakh by the Malakpur mill against the 29 parchis (about 580 quintals) of cane that he had supplied this season. “He had not got a single rupee from them. On top of it, my father had a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh and unpaid electricity bills. A few days before he died, my younger brother Sagar told him about the Rs 30,000 tuition fees owed to the local private school where he was studying. He said that his name may be struck off the rolls if the payment was not made immediately.”

While the district administration announced compensation of Rs 12 lakh for Udayveer’s family, Prahlad says they are yet to get the money.

Prahlad worked as a driver with the courier services company Blue Dart at Delhi’s T3 airport terminal until his father’s death, but is now back home. Sagar is in Class 10, while the middle son Deepak barely makes ends meet from a small private sector job in Delhi. The family stays in a four-room house at Baraut tehsil’s Jiwana village. Their possessions include two buffaloes and a non-functional washing machine.

Baraut Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Kumar Dwivedi points out that contrary to the general perception that Jats — the community to which most farmers in this belt belong — are big prosperous farmers, a majority own not more than 10-15 bighas.

He adds, “We have issued an RC (recovery certificate, which empowers the district administration to recover cane dues as arrears of land revenue from defaulting mills) of Rs 244 crore to the factory. It should start paying in the next few days.”

But how that would take place is not clear. Dwivedi himself admits there are no easy or quick solutions.

The SDM says he is also “looking into” the increase in power tariffs for agricultural tubewell connections effected by the Yogi administration — from Rs 100 to 180 per horsepower per month. The farmers call this steep given the average13-HP electric pumpsets used by them for irrigating their cane fields. “I have promised them a meeting with the managing director of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (the power distribution utility in the western UP region). But there is not much we can do if the hike was a decision taken at the level of the state government,” he adds.

Meanwhile, at the Baraut tehsil office, the farmers continue their protest, camping under a large banyan tree. The next step, they say, would be a mahapanchayat, where they would invite leaders from the RLD, SP, BSP and Congress, to force the government to act. Satyendar Singh, who owns 21 bighas in Loyan village, not far from the Malakpur mill, is owed Rs 4 lakh for the cane that he supplied in the just ended season. But that has not stopped him from planting cane for the next 2018-19 season. When asked why cane again, he says: “Is mitti mein yahi ugta hai (In this land, it is the only crop that grows).” — by Sourav Roy Barman

Mounting molasses, and a scare in Beas

On the morning of May 17, Harvinder Singh of Chitta Sher village in Beas, the town named after the river in Amritsar district, went to check his fields near the river. What he saw in the water scared him.

“For the first time, I saw the water had turned dark. I saw dead fish floating. My first thought was something really bad had happened to the river,” he says.

Harvinder was right. In the early hours of May 16, a security guard at the Chadha Sugar Mill in Kiri Afghana village in Gurdaspur, barely a kilometre from Beas, called up a manager to inform that the molasses stored in a tank at the mill was boiling over. The mill is located on a sand rise, and due to the gradient, it was flowing into a drain that connected with the Beas.

The management of the sugar mill, owned by the wife of the late liquor baron Ponty Chadha, battled to control the spill over the next day and a half. By 2 pm on May 17, nearly 10,000 kilolitres had flowed into the drain, and from there into Punjab’s most important river, affecting the network of canals that feed off the Beas and Satluj in Punjab and Rajasthan. The Harike wetland ecosystem at the confluence of the Beas and Satluj was also affected.

Dead fish floated downstream and into the canals for three days after the spill. Over 3,000 cusecs of fresh water had to be released into the Beas to flush the molasses.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has fined the mill Rs 5 crore, and ordered criminal prosecution of the management. As per the PPCB report, the sugar mill was storing molasses in two bricklined 20-ft deep tanks, neither of which was meant for the purpose.

While the PPCB rejected the management’s excuse that it had processed sugarcane more than its capacity during this season, this is a story being repeated across sugarcane-producing areas in Punjab and other states.

For every quintal (100 kg) of cane crushed, mills produce around 10.7 kg of sugar and 4.6 kg of molasses, which is sold mainly to distilleries for manufacture of alcohol. With mills in India expected to crush over 300 million tonnes (mt) of cane in the current 2017-18 season, it translates into a record 32.2 mt production of sugar as well as 13.9 mt of molasses. This is against the 20.26 mt sugar and 9 mt molasses in 2016-17.

Across major cane-growing states, molasses stored in the open is now a common sight. Punjab’s 16 sugar mills alone produce an average 30 lakh quintals of molasses annually. This season, a bumper sugarcane crop has sent this up to 38.64 lakh quintals, apart from the molasses held over from last year.

Good weather and improved cane varieties — especially Co-0238, covering 63.5 per cent of Punjab’s total sugarcane area — have boosted the cane yield. “We have recorded average yields of 89 tonnes per hectare in 2017-18, compared to 57-75 tonnes in the last few seasons,” says Punjab Cane Commissioner Jaswant Singh.

Distilleries in Punjab have the capacity on paper to consume 25 lakh quintals of molasses. In reality, though, they use up only 17 lakh quintals. Mills manage to sell around 5 lakh quintals to other states, while the rest is carried over.

With no space to store molasses in tanks, mills are dumping the dark brown syrupy liquid in open pits.

In one such open pit in Bhogpur near Jalandhar city, molasses, coagulating into yellow lumps in parts, shimmers in the 40 degree heat. The black tarpaulin lining the pit, 8-ft deep and 60 ft x 60 ft in size, is held down by bags of cement and sand around the edges, to ensure it does not give under the weight of the liquid. Next to the pit stands a round steel tank, 65 ft in diameter and 35 ft high, also filled to the brim. Behind the tank is a wall, marking the boundary of Punjab’s first cooperative sugar mill.

“This is not a scientific method (to store molasses) and there can be serious problems if the liquid comes into contact with soil and water sources,” warns Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman Kahan Singh Pannu.

District Health Officer of Jalandhar Sewa Singh also admits a brewing health hazard. “Such pits should be made with proper brick and cement lining, so that molasses doesn’t seep into the soil. And there should be proper sheds over them,” says Singh.

A senior officer of the Bhogpur cooperative mill says they are helpless. “We have two steel tanks with total 65,000 quintals storage capacity for molasses, which is what the mill produces every year. But this time, we crushed at least 4 lakh quintals more cane, producing around 20,000 quintals extra molasses. Since there was no time to make a new steel tank, we simply dug the pit.” According to him, the mill was forced to dispose of some of the surplus molasses at Rs 100-120 per quintal.

B S Gill, the general manager of the Bhogpur mill, says, “What is lying in the open is actually quite less now and will not spill out. We will even shift it to the tanks in a day or two, once some space is created by the sale of molasses there.”

At Wahid Sandhar Sugar Limited, a private mill in Phagwara town in nearby Kapurthala district, molasses lies in a kuchcha 100 X 100 feet and 10-ft deep pit, also lined with tarpaulin. Its owner Jarnail Singh Wahid says the mill’s tanks can store one lakh quintals of molasses, but this year’s production has been 2.80 lakh quintals.

“We kept the molasses for a few weeks and now we are selling at abysmally low prices, just to get rid of it. When there is no market for it, what can we do?” he says. “If the government can decide the State Advised Price for sugarcane, what stops it from fixing a minimum rate for molasses and making it compulsory for distilleries of Punjab to buy from mills in the state first?”

R S Jhingar, chairman of the Nawanshahr cooperative mill, one of the largest in Punjab, says, “We sold molasses at Rs 685 per quintal a couple of years ago and last year the rate was Rs 550 per quintal, but this year we lost heavily in both sugar and molasses.”

The Punjab State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills recently floated a tender for sale of molasses at the nine factories under it. The tender had to be cancelled. The reason: the low quoted rate of Rs 85 per quintal.

But there is worse news emanating from Uttar Pradesh. Mills in the state have had to sell molasses free of cost — and, on top of it, bear the cost of transportation to distilleries. — by Anju Agnihotri chaba and Kamaldeep Singh Brar

