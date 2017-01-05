A state govt should ensure law and order: WB Governor

Governor of West Bengal, K N Tripathi (File Photo) Governor of West Bengal, K N Tripathi (File Photo)

In the backdrop of the attack on BJP office in Kolkata allegedly by people carrying TMC flags, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi on Thursday said irrespective of political attachment a state government should ensure law and order. “Every state, irrespective of political attachment, should try to ensure peace in the state and maintain law and order,” he told reporters when asked about the incident.

Watch what else is making news:

When asked about the prevailing situation in the state, the Governor said, “No comments”. Responding to the Governor’s remark, TMC secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “He (Governor) did not mention any particular state. But if Raj Bhavan is used for political purpose, we will protest.”

He claimed the BJP was trying to use the office of the Governor for political purpose. He also denied the charges that TMC workers carrying party flags had attacked the BJP office in Kolkata. “Party flags can be purchased from the markets,” he said, and asked how the central force (CRPF), which gives personal security to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, were sent without permission of the state government.

Hitting out at the ruling party in West Bengal, BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said TMC should introspect about what it was doing. “They (TMC) accuse BJP of using the office of the state governor, but there is violence and breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.

Several BJP workers were injured when people carrying TMC flags had attacked its state headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday after the arrest of the TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam.