A senior JD(U) leader had sent SMS to arrested BSSC chairman: Sushil Modi

The BJP Tuesday demanded action against senior JD(U) leaders, ministers and MLAs of the ruling Grand alliance for sending recommendation to arrested Chairman of BSSC seeking favour for their candidates. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi while talking to reporters outside Legislative Council without naming the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary alleged that a senior JD(U) leader had sent SMS to arrested chairman of Bihar State Service Commission (BSSC) Sudhir Kumar in favour of some candidates.

Sushil Modi distributed a print copy of purported details of SMS allegedly send by PS (private secretary) of the Speaker to the BSSC Chairman on January 9 and January 20. He did not named the Speaker but referred him as senior leader of JD(U). But, the print copy of the SMS mentions name of the Speaker’s PS. When the Assembly Speaker was contacted for his reaction to Sushil Kumar Modi accusation’s against him, Chaudhary said he would comment only after acquiring information on it.

While replying to motion of thanks on Governor’s address to the joint sitting on February 24, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed out that the print copy of the SMS details distributed by a senior BJP leader against Speaker mentions exam conducted for post of ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) while the party is talking about clerical grade test in which paper was leaked.

Kumar made a scathing attack at the BJP for trying to “put the government on dock” on every issue by trying to create sensation through “baseless” statements. The CM made it clear that police is probing the paper leak case and action would be taken against the guilty. BJP raised in both the Houses the paper leak issue and arrest of BSSC Chairman but police not arresting suspended JD(U) MLA Mewalal Chaudhary in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment in Agriculture University in Bhagalpur and absconding Congress leader who has been booked in a case of alleged sexual exploitation of a minor girl.

On ruling coalition asking them to reveal names of ministers and MLAs in touch with arrested BSSC chief, Sushil Modi said “are we the probe agency? this should be made public by the government.” Sushil Modi also showed copies of two purported letters of Sudhir Kumar one written to the Chief Secretary A K Singh and other to the State government.