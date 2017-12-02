Top Stories
A S Prakash reappointed as Prasar Bharati chief

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2017 5:20 am
Prasar Bharati chief, new Prasar Bharati chief, A Surya Prakash, Prasar Bharti, indian express news The Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting said in an order on Friday that the President, on recommendation of the selection committee has appointed Prakash to head the Prasar Bharati board till February 8, 2020, when he will turn 70.
A Surya Prakash, who had retired from the board of Prasar Bharati as its chairperson a month ago has been reappointed to lead the national public broadcaster till February 2020. Prakash had first been appointed as the chairperson of the Prasar Bharati’s board in October 2014 for a three-year term.

The Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting said in an order on Friday that the President, on recommendation of the selection committee has appointed Prakash to head the Prasar Bharati board till February 8, 2020, when he will turn 70.

The three-member selection committee that recommended his reappointment is headed by the Vice-President. Before taking over the Prasar Bharati’s board, Prakash was a distinguished fellow at the RSS-affiliated Vivekananda International Foundation.

