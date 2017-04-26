A Raja takes dig at multi-agency probe

Former telecom minister A Raja Former telecom minister A Raja

Former telecom minister A Raja on Tuesday drew a parallel between the multi-agency probe into the 2G scam and the metaphor of blind men trying to learn about an elephant by touching it. “The 2G elephant was touched by the CVC, CAG, JPC and the CBI without proper understanding,” he said.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General, the notional loss to the state exchequer was as much as Rs 1.76 lakh crore because of irregularities in allocation of second-generation telecom spectrum to various companies during the UPA I regime in 2008. Raja was the telecom minister when the spectrum was allocated on first-come, first-serve basis.

On Tuesday, Raja sought permission from special CBI Judge O P Saini to speak when the arguments were coming to an end. Referring to various agencies that have probed the case, he said that on the basis of inference drawn by these agencies, a case had been slapped on him.

The arguments are likely to come to an end on Thursday. Judgment is expected in July.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now