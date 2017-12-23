Prosecution failed, doesn’t mean no case: Judge who shot down 2G award

A day after a special court acquitted UPA telecom minister A Raja, his DMK colleague and MP Kanimozhi and 15 others in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008, former Supreme Court judge G S Singhvi, who authored the February 2012 apex court judgment cancelling telecom licences and the allotted spectrum, said the trial court order did not mean there was no case at all, but only that the prosecution had not been able to prove the charges.
“Kindly read the judgment as a whole. Trial court has said prosecution has failed to adduce any evidence to prove the allegations. That’s all,” Justice Singhvi told The Indian Express Friday.
“There are two things in criminal law. One, no case at all; and second, no evidence. In this case, as per press reports, there is no evidence… If somebody commits a crime but no evidence is produced, the person can’t be convicted,” he said.
Express explained | Decoding the 2G spectrum verdict: Charge by charge, how the case collapsed
In 2012, cancelling the licences allotted during Raja’s tenure as minister, the bench of Justices Singhvi and A K Ganguly had ruled that “the exercise undertaken by the officers of the DoT (Department of Telecom) between September 2007 and March 2008, under the leadership of the then Minister of C&IT, was wholly arbitrary, capricious and contrary to public interest apart from being violative of the doctrine of equality.”
The bench said “material produced before the court shows that the Minister of C&IT (Communications and Information Technology) wanted to favour some companies at the cost of the public exchequer…”.
On this, Justice Singhvi said the issue before the Supreme Court was “entirely different”. The issue before the apex court, he said, was that of legality of the spectrum allocation process, while that before the trial court was one of criminality. He declined to comment on the zero-loss theory, merely saying that the then government had said that the spectrum auction had fetched Rs 60,000 crore.
On Thursday, the court of judge O P Saini acquitted the 17 accused in the case, including Raja and Kanimozhi, saying there was “nil evidence on record” and pulled up the CBI for not doing its prosecution homework.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 23, 2017 at 3:58 pmWe can wake up a person who is slipping, but cannot wake up person who is pretending to be slipping. Same has happened in this case.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:33 amThe people of Inda sincerely hope that the the legal eagles managing Vijaya Mallya extradition would more energetic purposeful in their instructions to the English QC than the CBI luminaries who prosecuted the extradition matter of Kim Davies of Purulia Arms drop case in Denmark. The Danish judge was scathing in his remark about the commitment of the INDIAN PROSECUTION just like Justise O.P.Saini. Hope the powers in the government take note of these law officers and their handlers who by omission or commision make it impossible for the judiciary to find them guilty. In Boxing parlance, pulling a punch and losing a fight would mean life disqualification.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:26 amWhat can we say? Hon judge like u must have studied and then given verdict in 2012 cancelling 2G spectrums awarded to as many as 122 clients. U must have concluded ur judgement only on the basis and not on notional imaginary loss, identified by CAG. Most of the people were misled by just an astronomical sum. Can we see how many zeros in 1.76L cror.? Just let us right.. 1700000000000 11 zeros on 17, No one has even thought of this kind of loss. And every one has carried out with this number, only notional loss. BJP gained. And auctioned furthrt only to mint the money. But in a way, telecom companies are on vefge of bankrupsy and government will bail down by paying huge sum for reducing NPA. But neither bjp, nor modi and company are asamed of its false and misleading campaign against upa. That party is shameless including their parent organisation rss. Above all, rajanathsing, modi are not telling on such a blatanr failure of cbi.Rajanathsingh and cbi chief must be sackedReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:13 amModi's commitment to corruption - Sharad Pawar awarded with Padma Vibhushan. modi personally escorted mallya out of the country. as CM of Gujrat modi never ins uted the corruption watchdog Lok Pal. his election manifesto of lies - will ins ute the lok pal as PM which he has never done. talks of repatriating blackmoney so that every indian citizen gets 15 lacs - cant get more brazen than that. modi and RTI activism - as modi mentioend - if an RTI activist who has filed and RTI dies (rather assassinated murdered) dies midway, his application dies along with him! so RTI activist who are dying like flies anyway are expendable - the corrupt are not. Modi welcomes the corrupt of other parties with open arms in to BJP - Mukul roy (narada sting scam), Sukhram and son (66 cr cash scam), present Assam CM t0 name a few. Prior to this judge's judgement, Modi 'met' Karunanidhi in Chennai to forge partnerships for the next TN elections.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:15 amModi keeping ministers who are accused/convicted of corruption like Babu Bokhiria and Purushottam Solanki in his cabinet. Modi himself refused the permission to prosecute Solanki. Gujarat Government has doled out largess to Adanis and Ambanis of the world making them super-rich in a short duration. tickets handed over to corruption-tainted candidates for the 2014 elections like Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu. On April 13, 2014, Election Commission snatched over 45 crores worth of cash, cheques and certificates from Sriramulu’s aide’s house black money that would have otherwise been siphoned off into helping Sriramulu win the Bellary seat in Karnataka or into Modi’s lavish rallies.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:16 amMODI CORRUPTION - rise of ADANI - The rise of Adani’s business empire coincides with the ascent of Narendra Modi, which can be a text book example of crony capitalism. There must have been a quid pro quo of course. While the Adani Group’s revenue increased 20 times in a span of 12 years from Rs.3741 crore in 2002-03 to Rs.75659 crore in 2014-15 in the times when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, here is the Adani-Modi Nexus and the reality of the Gujarat Model. These scams involve selling of state’s natural resources at low prices to people like Adani and others, defrauding the people of Gujarat making illegal profits from food meant for the state’s poorer people and even diverting it elsewhere selling off land at throwaway prices to various super-rich friends and associates, etc. Can the Gujarat model or the BJP be called corruption free after this?Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:18 amModi allying with Sukh Ram -(1998), state elections were held in Himachal Pradesh - elections threw up a hung assembly with both BJP and Congress winning 31 seats each while Himachal Vikas Manch (HVM) won 5 seats. HVM was led by the Sukhram, the former Telecom Minister, who was arrested in 1996 for disproportionate asset case. In 1996, the CBI seized from Sukhram’s official residence Rs. 3.6 crores in cash concealed in bags and suitcases, which he had collected in connection with irregularities in awarding a telecom contract. Sukhram was later convicted and jailed for 5 years in November 2011. To grab power in Himachal Pradesh, BJP took the support of Sukhram and his party HVM completely overlooking his tainted corrupt background. The successful formation of the HPO govt under the tutelage of Modi was the basis on which Modi was chosen as the CM of Gujarat. The very founding stone of Modi’s career as an administrator was based on his successful role in forming a corrupt coalitionReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:22 amHow NDA Government facilitated the flow of Black Money - s: truthofgujarat /nda-government-facilitated-flow-black-money/Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:22 amHow Gujarat government refused to make public inquiry commission report on corruption - s: blogs.timesofindia diatimes /true-lies/how-gujarat-govt-refused-to-make-public-inquiry-commission-report-on-corruption/Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:25 amGujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) scam - In 2005, Modi claimed that a block in Krishna Godavari (KG) basin owned by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) had 2 trillion cuft (cubic feet) of gas worth Rs. 2.2 lakh crore. A decade later, GSPC is in the red for Rs. 20000 crore with negligible presence of gas as claimed as earlier. Now, the BJP government is forcing the public sector company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to buy GSPC with all its losses by. Between 2006-09, natural gas owned by GSPC was sold to Adani Energy at cheaper prices at a loss of Rs. 70.5 crore to the state government. Also in 2010, 49 shares in GSPC Pipavav power station were sold to Swan Energy for only Rs. 381 crore without inviting any tenders.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:43 pmThanks for your summary, BP.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:51 pmmy pleasure Ivan. this is no summary - it is proof that infinity exists for fakendranath's capacity for corruption is ad infinitum ad nauseum
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:51 am"NO JUSTICE IF DELAYED.JUSTICE MUST BE TIME-BOUND..."-Father of the Nation. "Delays discretion means CORRUPTION.."- UNCAC "Justice not only done but it appears that justice is being done with due process of law.."-Lord Denning "Absolute power corrupts absolutely..."- Lord AtkinReply
- Load More Comments