A Raja claims 2G case possible ‘conspiracy’ to topple UPA-I govt

Former telecom minister A Raja claimed on Friday that the 2G scam was a conspiracy hatched to dethrone the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. A day after he was acquitted by the special CBI court in the 2G scma case, Raja hinted at ‘hegemonic forces’ behind the entire conspiracy and indicated that it was orchestrated to curb the rise of the DMK party by ‘forces’ which could not tolerate its growing national clout. Raja raised his suspicion in a letter written to DMK President M Karunanidhi.
DMK was an ally in the Congress-led UPA-I in which Raja was handling the telecom portfolio. Without naming anyone or any organisation behind the ‘conspiracy’, Raja said, “It was regrettable that the government (at the Centre) itself was unable to figure out that the spectrum issue and got caught in a conspiracy to defeat the UPA coalition government.”
Raja went on to add, “It does not require extraordinary intelligence to understand that hegemonic forces which decided that it could no longer tolerate the national political clout of the DMK should have been there (behind the alleged conspiracy).”
“Seven years have rolled by and in these years how many demeaning words..the spectrum storm not only besmirched individuals but also a movement (DMK) moored in ideology,” Raja said.
He thanked the senior leadership for taking a stand for him over the years dedicated the court’s verdict to the party president. Taking a jibe at CAG Vinod Rai, who exposed the scam to the public, Raja said, “Who will punish those who alleged a loss of 1.76 lakh crore and deceitfully tried to trivialise your 80 years of public life?”
Raja also noted that Karunanidhi and party working president M K Stalin brought him out of dejection.
