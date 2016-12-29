A murder, 12 acquittals and the absconding king of Dewas

Narayan Singh Lodhi, former sarpanch and an uncle of the murder victim, at the disputed plot of land. (Source: Milind Ghatwai) Narayan Singh Lodhi, former sarpanch and an uncle of the murder victim, at the disputed plot of land. (Source: Milind Ghatwai)

“Who would not be scared of the king? Why would anyone want to antagonise him by deposing against him in court?” said Raghogarh deputy sarpanch Rakesh Lodhi.

The young politician was referring to the murder of his cousin. Pratap Lodhi was attacked on March 18, 2015, while harvesting wheat crop on a plot of disputed agricultural land a couple of kilometres from Raghogarh village, allegedly by a group of men led by Vikram Singh Puar, then yuvraj and now king of the erstwhile royal state of Dewas. Pratap died of head injuries a couple of days later.

On December 17, 2016, a Dewas court acquitted 12 of the 13 accused in the murder trial, because eyewitnesses, relatives and police officials had all turned hostile. Vikram Singh, the one accused not among the acquitted, never faced trial because he disappeared after Pratap’s death, resurfaced three months later to secure bail for his father’s funeral and his coronation, and went missing again.

“The burden of proof never shifts from the prosecution to the accused,” observed additional sessions judge, Dewas, Joginder Singh, while acquitting the other 12. “If the prosecution fails to satisfy the burden of proof, you must find the accused not guilty. Not one single witness is placed on record to establish the presence of accused on the place of incident…”

Eyewitnesses had said the attackers had muffled their faces and so they could not identify them.

Pratap’s seven brothers, who live with their families in a cluster, neither wanted to talk about the case nor allowed access to the young widow, Reshambai, who had left after the incident but returned after a few months. Radheshyam, a tailor, said he has no idea who killed his brother. “I don’t understand what you are talking about,” he said.

Among the witnesses who turned hostile during the trial instituted on August 18, 2015, were the complainant and two relatives of Pratap who had suffered injuries. Another trial, in the cross-complaint of assault filed by Vikram Singh’s men against the Lodhi brothers, is still on.

While the Lodhi brothers claimed they had been cultivating the land for three generations, Vijay Singh’s men insisted the land belonged to a royal trust.

Indore-based advocate Preeti Lad, who has represented the Lodhi brothers in the land dispute and also in the criminal case against them, alleged she was kept away from the trial by a fellow advocate who signed on her behalf to strike a compromise in the land dispute case. “When I came to know about it, I filed an application objecting to someone signing on my behalf. My plea was rejected,” she told The Indian Express.

While the Lodhis appear to be in no mood to pursue the main criminal case, the prosecution agency thinks there is no ground to challenge the acquittal. “There is nothing left in the case. When eyewitnesses have turned hostile, what can the prosecution do? Had one eyewitness identified any of the accused, there would have been some ground for challenge. I have forwarded the file to the district collector with my comments,” government pleader Girish Mungi told The Indian Express.

Asked about the absconding accused and the usual procedure followed by the police to attach properties, Mungi said the police claimed that no property was registered in Vikram Singh’s name.

District prosecution officer Ajay Singh Bhawar, who will take a final call whether to challenge the trial court’s order, said the collector will send the file to the SP and the latter to him. “Given how the trial progressed, there’s no ground for challenge,” he said.

Defence lawyer Ashok Verma said he had no idea when and if Vikram Singh Puar would surrender to face trial. Dewas SP Shashikant Shukla said the police had made regular attempts to nab Vikram, whose address in the court record is “Anand Palace, Dewas”.

In its 29-page verdict, the additional sessions judge observed that two police officials witnesses to circumstantial evidence as well as to the identity of the accused “have not supported the case of prosecution at any point despite being police officials”. “According to the prosecution case most witnesses are family members of Pratap, including complainant Ajay, but even one member did not identify the accused persons but gave a statement that they had never seen the accused before,” the judge said. The court slammed the police for the way arms and articles were recovered in “cyclostyle and flimsy manner. It appears as if every accused was waiting for police and to disclose that he kept his illegal weapons in his house.”

The court said it’s proved that there was an incident in which Pratap lost his life and his relatives were injured but the prosecution failed to prove the crime was committed by the accused.