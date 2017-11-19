A month after Anupam Kher took charge as FTII chairman, govt yet to nominate rest of his team

Anupam Kher was appointed FTII chairman on October 11 Anupam Kher was appointed FTII chairman on October 11

Over a month after the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) appointed actor Anupam Kher as the chief of the Governing Council of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Ministry is yet to nominate 12 members of FTII Society.

In response to a Right To Information query submitted by The Indian Express, the ministry, on November 14, stated that the 12 nominated members — representing cinema, arts, music and the alumni body of the institute — are yet to be appointed.

Kher, 62, had been appointed as the FTII chairman by the I&B Ministry, headed by Smriti Irani, on October 11. He succeeds actor Gajendra Chauhan, whose appointment to the post had triggered months of protests.

Usually, the appointments of the chairman and the 12 nominated members are announced by the government at the same time.

In a departure from decades of tradition, the government has announced the appointment of Kher, but not the other nominated members.

The FTII Society comprises 24 members, half of whom are ex-officio members who head various media units under the I&B Ministry such as the National Film Archive of India, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Films Division, CBFC and so on.

As per the Rules of FTII Society, 1965, the central government has to appoint eight “persons of eminence” — with links to film, television, journalism, literature, fine arts, dramatics and performing arts — as members on FTII Society. In addition to them, four others from among FTII alumni are nominated by the Centre.

The RTI query had sought to know the names of the nominated members on the FTII Society as the Ministry had not made their names public while announcing the appointment of Kher. “The information is not available as non-officio members of FTII Society are yet to be nominated,” stated a response signed by Under Secretary S B Pandey.

The Ministry also refused to provide the communication and file notings pertaining to Kher’s appointment, saying “the file is in submission to the Ministry”.

When approached for comment, Kher said the question should be addressed to FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola, adding “he will be able to give more information”. Kainthola, however, said he would not comment on the matter.

