A milestone for creating 21st century infrastructure: Modi

Describing the inauguration of India’s first international exchange at GIFT City in Gujarat as an “important milestone”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that in 10 years, he would like to see GIFT City “become the price setter for at least a few of the largest traded instruments of the world”, be it commodities, currencies or equities.” “I am delighted to inaugurate the new India International Exchange (India INX). It is an important milestone not just for the GIFT City, but for India in creating the 21st century infrastructure. I am told this exchange will trade in equities, commodities and interest derivatives in the first phase. Later, it will trade equity instruments of Indian and foreign companies. I am told masala bonds will also be available for trading here. Many more countries from Asia, Africa and Europe should be able to raise funds from this important International Financial Services Centre (IFSC),” said Modi after inaugurating BSE’s international bourse by striking an electronic gong in Gandhinagar.

Narrating how he had invited BSE during a book launch event in 2013, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in 2015, Modi said, “I deliberated a lot with experts on how to make India a thought leader in the field of finance. It was clear that we would need to have the best facilities and the ability to transact in all markets of the world. GIFT City was born out of this vision. Our aim was to provide world class facilities to India’s talent in finance and technologies.”

Emphasising that the new exchange was a “part” of the IFSC at the GIFT City, a project he conceived in 2007 as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi, during his 15-minute-long speech in English, said, “My vision for GIFT City is larger. In 10 years from now, GIFT City should become the price-setter for at least a few of the largest traded instruments of the world; whether it is commodities, currencies, equities or interest rates or any other financial instrument.”

The country’s only functional IFSC in Gujarat houses several International Banking Units (IBUs) of banks that have already conducted business worth USD 1.5 billion. Stating that the IFSC in GIFT City will be able to provide facilities and regulations “comparable” to other leading financial centres of the world, he said, “The concept of IFSC is simple but powerful. It aims to provide on-shore talent with an offshore technological and regulatory framework. This is to enable Indian firms to compete on an equal footing with offshore financial centres.”

Modi said, “I urge Indian companies, exchanges and regulators to help create a pool of world-beating finance professionals. They can work out of this great new city and provide services to the entire world. Over the next 10 years, I expect this city to generate several lakh jobs.”

BSE’s new bourse, India INX, is one of the world’s most advanced technology platforms with a turn-around time of four micro seconds. It will operate for 22 hours a day to allow international investors and non-resident Indians to trade from anywhere across the globe.